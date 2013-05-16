RPT-Fitch Affirms VMS's Primary Servicer Ratings at 'RPS2-'

May 16 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Vertex Mortgage Services Ltd’s (VMS) UK residential primary servicer ratings at ‘RPS2-(prime)’ and ‘RPS2-(subprime)'.

The affirmations reflect an operation that has extensive servicing experience but has gone through a period of change and significant portfolio decrease since Fitch’s previous review. In the 15 months prior to end-March 2013, VMS’s primary servicing portfolio reduced by 50%, albeit driven by the exit of one client. VMS expects this to be mitigated in the mid-term by on-going origination of mortgages for its new client, Tesco Bank.

Fitch is concerned about VMS’s lack of client diversity and its current reliance on Tesco for future portfolio growth. If the relationship with Tesco was to end in the short-to-medium term, Fitch believes VMS will face operational and cost challenges that could have a negative impact on the servicer rating.

Despite a decrease in average annual training hours from 56 hours to 51 hours VMS puts a strong emphasis on training, as demonstrated by a high amount of training for new starters and the continuous emphasis on quality in terms of customer service/call performance.

A recent restructure within the wider Vertex Group has led to changes within the senior management team at VMS. The majority of this team has joined VMS within the last 12 months. Although Fitch appreciates the added depth and breadth of experience these new hires bring, it remains to be seen how this will impact VMS’s strategy and operational success in the next three to five years.

With regard to its financial condition, VMS does not benefit from the support of a rated parent. Declining revenues since 2009 resulted in an operational loss for the first time at the Financial Year-End in March 2012.

VMS benefits from synergies with its parent company VFS; for example, sharing IT resources. Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Planning is strong compared to Fitch-rated peers, as demonstrated by short disaster recovery times and extensive successful testing.

VMS continues to invest in system improvements; in particular, its origination platform. However, Fitch believes some functionalities of the servicing platform are not as innovative as those seen at other rated peers.

There is a lack of internal audit activity performed by VMS or its parent company Vertex Financial Services (VFS). Fitch sees this only partially mitigated by external audits such as an ISAE3402 and client audits. VMS does, however, benefit from a strong and experienced compliance function.

As of 31 March 2013, VMS’s portfolio totalled GBP1.3bn and comprised 10,030 loans, a decrease of 50.8% and 49.9% by value and number of loans, respectively, from January 2012. RMBS represents 43.8% of the total by value.

Fitch employed its global and UK servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer’s operations and financial condition, with the former criteria including a comparison of similar UK servicers as part of the review process.