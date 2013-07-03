RPT-Fitch Affirms VOLKSWOHL BUND's IFS at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 3 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based life insurer VOLKSWOHL BUND LEBENSVERSICHERUNG a.G.’s (VBL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at ‘AA-’ with a Stable Outlook.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating reflects VBL’s strong capitalisation, its business position within the independent financial advisor (IFA) and sales organisation markets, strong gross written premium (GWP) growth, and sound expense ratios. Negative rating drivers are its low level of diversification in terms of geography and distribution channels.

VBL’s consolidated shareholders’ funds increased to EUR122.9m at end-2012 from EUR116.8m at end-2011 and its fund for future appropriation, including terminal bonus funds, increased to EUR527.6m from EUR512.1m.

In total, available funds for life business increased by 3.7%. However, VBL’s actuarial reserves increased by more than 10%. Measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves, VBL’s available funds therefore weakened, decreasing to 8.3% at end-2012 (end-2011: 8.9%). Fitch estimates that this ratio has decreased to 7.6% at end-2012 from 8.1% at end-2011 for the German life market as a whole. Despite this, VBL’s capitalisation remained strong at end-2012, on the basis of Fitch’s risk-adjusted assessment, as well as the regulatory group solvency ratio, which decreased only slightly to 218% (end-2011: 229%). Fitch expects that VBL will maintain a group solvency ratio of at least 200% at end-2013. VBL continued its strong growth in 2012. The company’s GWP increased by 4.7% and its new business volume by 3.6% in 2012 while Fitch estimates that the German life market’s GWP increased by 1% and its new business volume decreased by 2%. VBL’s new business growth was primarily driven by the disability line (+50%). Fitch views this positively as the disability line adds to VBL’s earnings diversification and supports its ability to withstand a longer-lasting low investment yield environment. The agency expects that investment yields at current levels will not deplete VBL’s capital resources in the near to mid-term. Fitch expects VBL to maintain its improved new business position in the disability line in 2013.

VBL reported a net investment return rate of around 4.9% for 2012 (2011: 3.8%), which exceeds Fitch’s estimate for the German life market of 4.6% (2011: 4.1%). Fitch expects a general increase for the market as insurers tended to realise gains in fixed-income investments to finance the expense for an additional actuarial reserve (Zinszusatzreserve) in 2012. Fitch estimates the expenses for the Zinszusatzreserve to have been about EUR5bn for the market as a whole. VBL continues to generate strong operating cash flow, which reduces liquidity risk. Expense and mortality profits have been consistently strong. In 2012, VBL’s administration expense ratio was 2.0% (2011: 2.0%) and the acquisition expense ratio was 4.9% (2011: 4.9%), which were better than Fitch’s estimates for the market averages of 2.4% (2011: 2.4%) and 5.0% (2011: 5.0%), respectively. Fitch expects VBL to report stable expense ratios that continue to be better than the market average in 2013.

VBL primarily serves sales organisations and IFAs. Geographical diversification is low as VBL operates only in Germany.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Given VBL’s current rating, Fitch views an upgrade as unlikely in the near to medium term as VBL’s lack of diversification in terms of geography and distribution channels constrains its credit profile. Key rating drivers for a downgrade include a deteriorated capital position with a solvency margin below 170%, weakened market position or a significant decline in GWP.

VBL is the holding company of the VOLKSWOHL BUND group (VBG). It has the legal form of a mutual and is VBG’s most important operating entity, with total assets of EUR9.5bn, equating to 99% of the group’s total at end-2012. The company focuses on life insurance for private customers and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Germany. VBG generated GWP of EUR1.4bn in 2012.