Fitch Affirms Volvo at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AB Volvo's (Volvo) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. It has also affirmed Volvo Treasury AB's senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects our expectation that Volvo's financial profile will improve to a level commensurate with the ratings. In particular, the ratings reflect our projections that free cash flow (FCF) margin will become slightly positive in 2014 and improve further to around 1% by 2016, after previous material free cash absorption (as a percentage of sales -2.8% in 2012 and -1.4% in 2013). We expect earnings growth from improving mature markets and a strategic shift away from M&A and towards cost-cutting to support credit metrics in the short- to medium-term. Current trading is broadly in line with Fitch's expectations, but we will monitor the group's progress in further cutting costs and investments. The business profile remains commensurate with the ratings and benefits from an increased exposure to the Chinese truck market through its acquisition of a 45% share in truck maker Dongfeng Commercial Vehicles (DFCV). This offsets its growing reliance on volatile truck end-markets. KEY RATING DRIVERS Solid Current Trading Current trading is supported by cost savings and positive price realisations from its renewed product range. Demand drop, following the introduction of Euro VI emission standards in Europe, was less severe than expected, with European trucks sold down 3% yoy in the first three quarters of 2014. This was more than offset by a successful increase in truck prices from the group's extensive product renewal programme, resulting in a 6% increase in revenues in the same period. However, we expect growth rates to reverse in 4Q14 as comparison with strong sales in 4Q13 will become unfavourable. Developed Markets' Recovery We expect a recovery in developed markets in Europe, Japan and, in particular, North America to offset lower demand in emerging countries in 2014. North American order intake in 3Q14 was up more than 35% yoy across trucks and construction equipment (CE). This was in contrast to emerging markets, where we expect to see weaker growth than in previous years. Truck demand in Brazil has been subdued in 2014, due to the payback effect of an extended period of government incentives combined with cautious investments ahead of the upcoming presidential elections and slower economic activity on the continent. In addition, the Chinese construction equipment market is in decline from reduced government stimuli and reduced access to financing for dealers and customers. Improving Credit Metrics Fitch expects financial headroom to improve over the next 18 months to a level that is more commensurate with Volvo's 'BBB' ratings. Earnings and internal cash flow will be supported by cost- and investment-savings initiatives, although restructuring costs will initially offset the positive impact. The group is refocusing its strategy on sustainably improving operating and financial leverage, following 15 years of M&A aimed at streamlining the group towards commercial vehicles. Disposals Offset Acquisitions Volvo's M&A approach of funding acquisitions via disposal proceeds is credit-positive. The SEK8.9bn proceeds from the sale of Volvo Rents and its commercial real estate business offset the SEK6bn increase in net debt from the 45% stake purchase in DFCV and the SEK1bn Terex acquisition at the beginning of 2014. The disposals are part of the group's strategy to focus on its core commercial vehicles business. 'BBB' Business Profile The ratings are supported by Volvo's geographic and business diversification as a full-line truck maker, its leading market positions in major markets and growing exposure to high-growth emerging markets. The group's services business (23% of sales) provides fairly stable income and mitigates the inherent volatility of its end-markets. Volvo's business profile will benefit from the increased diversification and exposure to China provided by DFCV's leading market shares in its domestic market and Terex's 25.2% holding in Inner Mongolia North Hauler Joint Stock Co. The Chinese market for heavy- and medium-duty trucks is the largest in the world by number of trucks sold, but is difficult for international manufacturers to access. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: -Structural improvement in, and less cyclical, group operating margin (FY13: 2.1%), particularly at its truck division, -FFO margin (post capitalised R&D) of more than 8% (FY13: 4.1%) -FFO adjusted net leverage of less than 1x (FYE13: 2.5x). The above credit metrics refer to industrial operations on a sustained basis. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -Operating loss -FFO margin (post capitalised R&D) of less than 4% -Persistent negative FCF, actual or expected (FY13: SEK-3.7bn) -FFO adjusted net leverage of more than 2x -Significant weakening in liquidity The above credit metrics refer to industrial operations on a sustained basis. LIQUIDITY Liquidity at industrial operations remains adequate, with SEK49.7bn of liquidity sources at end-2013, comprising SEK17.8bn of unrestricted cash and SEK31.9bn of undrawn committed credit facilities. This compares with SEK46.8bn (SEK8.7bn net of internal funding) of debt maturing in 2013. It is the group's financial policy to maintain sufficient liquidity to cover 12-18 months, assuming no access to capital markets. 