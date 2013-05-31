RPT-Fitch affirms Vornado Realty Trust's IDR at 'BBB'; outlook stable

May 31 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the credit ratings of Vornado Realty Trust and Vornado Realty, L.P. (NYSE: VNO) as follows:

Vornado Realty Trust:

--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB’;

--Preferred stock at ‘BB+';

Vornado Realty, L.P.:

--IDR at ‘BBB’;

--Unsecured revolving credit facility at ‘BBB’;

--Senior unsecured notes at ‘BBB’.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings reflect Vornado’s credit strengths, including its strong access to capital, exceptional unencumbered assets to unsecured debt ratio, maintenance of leverage appropriate for the rating category, a high-quality portfolio of properties, manageable lease maturities and granular tenant base. These positive rating elements are offset by a weak fixed charge coverage ratio and the continued negative impact of the Base Realignment and Closure statute (BRAC) on recurring operating EBITDA and recurring capital expenditures on Vornado’s Washington, D.C. office portfolio.

LEVERAGE APPROPRIATE FOR RATING

Vornado’s leverage ratio remains consistent with a ‘BBB’ rating and was 7.3x as of March 31, 2013, compared with 6.7x and 6.8x as of Dec. 31, 2011 and Dec. 31, 2010, respectively. Leverage was negatively affected by the timing of the 4Q‘2012 666 Fifth Avenue retail acquisition ($707 million). When adjusting for the acquisition along with the post-March 31, 2013 sales of LNR Property LLC (LNR), Harlem Park and Downtown Crossing leverage was 6.9x at Mar. 31, 2013.

Fitch forecasts leverage including recurring distributions from partially owned entities will remain between 6.5x - 7.0x through 2014. Fitch defines leverage as net debt divided by recurring operating EBITDA.

SIMPLIFICATION OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY

In 2012, VNO embarked on a plan to divest many of its non-core assets including non-cash flowing or non-recurring operating EBITDA contributing assets such as LNR. The company’s progress to-date has been in excess of Fitch’s expectations through most notably the sale of LNR and the sale of shares in J.C. Penney (JCP) earlier in 2013. VNO’s willingness to recognize a sizable loss on JCP reflects a true commitment to the strategy of simplification and a return to investing in core markets and assets. Credit metrics will improve to the extent that net proceeds are redeployed into consolidated cash flowing assets.

STRONG UNENCUMBERED ASSET COVERAGE

The ratings are further supported by VNO’s unencumbered property coverage of unsecured debt, which gives the company significant financial flexibility as a source of contingent liquidity. Consolidated unencumbered asset coverage of net unsecured debt (calculated as annualized first-quarter 2013 unencumbered property EBITDA divided by a blended stressed capitalization rate of 7.6%) results in coverage of 5.7x. The ratio is strong for the rating, particularly given the unencumbered Manhattan office and retail properties are highly sought after by secured lenders and foreign investors, resulting in stronger contingent liquidity relative to many asset classes.

GOOD LIQUIDITY

VNO’s liquidity is appropriate for the rating with a liquidity ratio of 2.7x for the period April 1, 2013 - Dec. 31, 2014. Assuming VNO refinances 80% of its secured obligations, the ratio improves further to 5.6x (2.6x when including Fitch’s estimated development expenditures). VNO benefits from limited near-term debt maturities with only 8.9% of total debt maturing through 2014 and a manageable AFFO payout ratio (71% in 2012). Fitch calculates liquidity as sources (unrestricted cash, availability under the line of credit facilities, and retained cash flow from operations) over uses (debt maturities and recurring capital expenditures).

FAIR OPERATING PERFORMANCE

As anticipated, Vornado’s operating performance was negatively affected by BRAC with Washington, D.C.’s SSNOI declining 9.8% in 2012. However, VNO has materially outperformed its underlying markets as measured by both occupancy and same-store EBITDA over the longer term. From 2005 to 2012, the New York office portfolio’s same-store EBITDA growth was 300 bps above that of the market, and occupancies were 410 bps higher. The Washington, D.C. office portfolio exhibited similar performance through 2011, with same-store EBITDA growth and occupancy 310 bps and 410 bps higher than those of the market, respectively. Such performance reflects the quality of the portfolio’s assets, as well as management’s capabilities. Fitch forecasts VNO’s portfolio will experience low single digit growth in SSNOI through 2015. Further, both VNO’s tenant granularity and lease maturities are appropriate for the rating and enhance cash flow predictability.

COVERAGE LOW FOR RATING

The company’s fixed-charge coverage ratio was 1.7x for the TTM ended Mar. 31, 2013, below the 2.1x level of 2011 largely from the loss of BRAC related income. Fitch expects coverage will improve above 2.0x in 2014 and improve further in 2015 as the company continues to repay higher coupon secured and unsecured debt obligations. Fixed-charge coverage sustaining, or Fitch’s expectation that it will sustain, below 1.8x may result in negative ratings momentum. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less recurring capital expenditures and straight-line rents, divided by interest incurred and preferred stock and OP unit distributions.

PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING

The two-notch differential between VNO’s IDR and preferred stock rating is consistent with Fitch’s criteria for corporate entities with an IDR of ‘BBB’. Based on Fitch’s research on ‘Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis’, available on Fitch’s Web site at www.fitchratings.com, these preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default.

STABLE OUTLOOK

The Stable Rating Outlook is driven in part by Fitch’s expectation that VNO will maintain appropriate credit metrics in light of the BRAC related earnings erosion and the impact of potential increased development activity.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The following factors may result in positive momentum on VNO’s ratings and/or Outlook:

--Fitch’s expectation of net debt to recurring operating EBITDA sustaining below 6.0x (leverage was 7.3x as of Mar. 31, 2013);

--Fitch’s expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 2.5x (coverage was 1.7x for the TTM ended Mar. 31, 2013).

The following factors may result in negative momentum on VNO’s ratings and/or Outlook:

--Fitch’s expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.5x;

--Fitch’s expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 1.8x;

--Fitch’s expectation of a sustained liquidity coverage ratio below 1.0x.