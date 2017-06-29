(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Walgreens
Boots Alliance,
Inc.'s (WBA) 'BBB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
following its proposed
purchase of 2,186 Rite Aid Corporation locations for $5.175
billion. A full list
of ratings follows at the end of this release.
Fitch views the new proposal, which replaces WBA's previous
proposal to acquire
Rite Aid in its entirety, to be a strategic positive based on
increased
geographic coverage, including the Northeastern U.S., although
neutral to its
credit profile.
WBA's 'BBB' rating incorporates the company's leading position
and increasing
market share in the growing drugstore category. WBA's ample free
cash flow (FCF)
provides it the financial flexibility to invest strategically in
its business
and new opportunities while managing its balance sheet. The
addition of 2,186
Rite Aid locations offers WBA the ability to strengthen its
competitive position
while generating synergies of around $400 million as guided by
management.
Given the significantly reduced purchase price, pro forma
adjusted debt/EBITDAR
is expected to remain around 3.3x, similar to latest 12-month
levels (excluding
funded debt associated with the proposed Rite Aid acquisition).
Fitch expects
adjusted leverage to remain near these levels over the next
24-36 months, absent
further investment opportunities.
Rating concerns include ongoing pressure on U.S. pharmacy
reimbursement rates,
WBA's under-penetration in the U.S. specialty pharmacy business,
and integration
risks with the addition of Rite Aid stores.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Since Walgreen Co. (WAG) completed its merger with Alliance
Boots to form WBA on
Dec. 31, 2014, the combined entity has developed a holistic
strategy to grow its
presence in the U.S. healthcare market. The company has
undertaken a number of
strategic priorities to drive the business, including the
following:
--AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Long-Term Relationship: In March
2013, WAG and
wholesaler ABC announced a 10-year agreement (subsequently
extended to 2026) to
source all drugs through a newly formed strategic partnership
which would enable
sharing of synergies by layering ABC's generic volume into WBA.
Previously, WAG
sourced branded pharmaceuticals through Cardinal Health Inc.,
specialty
pharmaceuticals through ABC and generics directly from
manufacturers.
Management also believed an economic interest in ABC was
important and
structured warrants and an open-market purchase program. WBA
currently owns
approximately 26% of ABC at a cost of approximately $3.1 billion
after
exercising its final warrants for $1.2 billion.
--Cost Structure Opportunities: The company has identified $1.5
billion in cost
reduction opportunities primarily in the Walgreens U.S.
business, up from $1
billion initially identified in June 2012 at the announcement of
the
WAG/Alliance Boots partnership, and plans to complete the
program by the end of
fiscal 2017. Key areas of focus have included retail footprint
optimization,
headquarters rationalization and store operations efficiencies.
WBA has a multifaceted strategy in terms of the front-end, which
represents
around 30% of enterprise sales volume, three-quarters of which
is generated via
Walgreens stores in the U.S. First, new management sees an
opportunity to
improve basic operations such as inventory management and shrink
reduction.
Second, management believes Walgreens has historically been
overly focused on
promotions, with many loss-leaders driving down margins. WBA has
been reducing
promotions and relying more on strong operations and its Balance
Rewards loyalty
program to drive sales. Third, WBA plans to revitalize its
beauty offering in
the U.S., using elements of the successful Boots model including
owned brands
such as No 7, Soap & Glory and Botanics. Fitch views as positive
efforts to
drive installed loyalty programs as a means to improve customer
stickiness.
RATING STRENGTHS
Category Growth and Competitive Resilience
WBA benefits from share gains in its U.S. pharmacy business,
which accounts for
approximately 50% of total company sales, with the industry
expected to grow
1%-2% annually each in volume and pricing. The industry has
benefitted from an
aging U.S. population, enrollment increases due to the
Affordable Care Act
(ACA), and prescription price increases, particularly for
specialty
pharmaceuticals.
Unlike many other retail categories, Fitch views pharmacies as
having limited
competition from new formats given fixed-price contracts and
pharmacist supply
constraints. Mail-order, which emerged as a major threat to
retailers over the
past several decades, appears to have peaked, particularly given
"90-day at
retail" offers across the industry as well as a number of
branded drugs shifting
to over-the-counter.
However, there has been significant pharmacy reimbursement
pressure due to
shifts to managed care from cash over the 1990s through
mid-2000s and growth in
Medicaid/Medicare over the last few years, and this pressure is
expected to
continue over the next few years as payers strive to contain
healthcare costs.
Economics of scale are critical to negotiate better pricing on
pharmaceutical
purchases to help offset some of the reimbursement pressure. As
a result, Fitch
expects WBA will continue to drive U.S. share gains with volume
growth in the
2%-3% range while the overall industry grows at 1%-2%.
Fitch has currently not modelled any impact on total coverage,
volume, or
pricing based on potential changes to the ACA or other
legislative activity
affecting the pharmaceutical industry.
Front-end sales have grown in the low single digits in recent
years, and have
shown resilience to competition from channels including
discounters and online.
Fitch believes that WBA's low front-end ticket at less than $10
in most cases,
convenience model, and purchase immediacy have allowed it to
effectively compete
against new entrants. Fitch expects WBA's front-end comparable
store sales
(comps) to be slightly positive over the next three years.
Market Share Gains Expected to Continue
With 20% prescription market share, WBA is the second-largest
player in the U.S.
and has driven market share through execution and scale
benefits. As a leading
market player with strong loyalty from a sticky customer base,
WBA is a
preferred retail partner and can compete effectively for
inclusion in pharmacy
networks with acceptable financial terms. WBA's size also
permits cost-effective
pharmaceuticals buying, enhanced by its partnership with
wholesaler ABC, to
leverage the combined buying scale.
As a result of WBA's scale and execution, the company has built
a long track
record of growth, including U.S. comparable prescription volume
growth of 3.5%
and 2.3% in fiscal 2015 and fiscal 2016, respectively. This
growth reflects
market share gains in light of the structural challenges facing
the retail
pharmacy space. Industry challenges, such as increased
concentration of payers
(including the government), mail-order, and narrow networks,
have not had a
negative impact on Walgreens' volume growth and, in Fitch's
view, have likely
helped it gain share against smaller operators and independents.
However, these
challenges have dampened gross margins and Fitch expects WBA's
U.S pharmacy
gross margins to decline 30bps-40bps annually.
Despite overall market strength, WBA is underpenetrated in
specialty
pharmaceuticals relative to the market and competitors such as
CVS Caremark
(CVS), which has made targeted investments into the specialty
category and
benefits from its purchase of pharmacy benefits manager (PBM)
and mail-order
operator Caremark in 2006. CVS currently has approximately a 25%
share of the
U.S. specialty market, which Fitch estimates at more than twice
that of
Walgreens. As specialty pharmaceutical growth will dominate
overall spending
growth over the rating horizon, WBA is somewhat structurally
disadvantaged. The
company's recently announced strategic alliance to combine its
specialty
pharmacy business with Prime Therapeutics LLC could improve its
growth profile
while benefitting from scale efficiencies.
WBA's proposed acquisition of 2,186 Rite Aid locations would
yield increased
geographic coverage, particularly in certain Northeastern
markets of the U.S.,
improving its ability to compete for inclusion in narrow and
preferred pharmacy
networks. At the end of fiscal 2016, 76% of the U.S. population
lived within a
five-mile radius of a Walgreens or Duane Reade (also owned by
WBA) and Fitch
anticipates the coverage is likely to rise modestly following
the Rite Aid
stores acquisition.
Fitch anticipates WBA can grow its U.S. pharmaceuticals sales at
around 4%
annually, by taking share in non-specialty categories while
maintaining or
losing modest share in the specialty category.
Fitch expects WBA's international business, approximately 30% of
total company
sales, to grow in the low single digits annually over the
forecast horizon,
driven by 1%-2% comps in international retail and modest growth
in the
international wholesale business. International gross margins
are expected to be
flattish in the low-20% range, as the dynamics pressuring gross
margins in the
U.S. are less prevalent abroad.
RATING CONCERNS
Gross Margin Pressure
Fitch sees continued gross margin pressure on sales of
pharmaceuticals in the
U.S. Structural margin pressure has been a consequence of
increased penetration
of the government as a pharmaceutical payer under the Medicare
and Medicaid
programs, ongoing pressure from commercial payers, and a mix
shift toward the
"90-day at retail" offering. This pressure has been somewhat
mitigated by the
growth in generic penetration over the last few years, though
this is expected
to taper off given a lighter calendar of branded expirations.
Projected margins may also be affected by the growth in
preferred/narrow
networks, as WBA sacrifices margin for network inclusion to
drive volume. Over
the forecast horizon, Fitch expects U.S. pharmacy gross margins
to decline
30bps-40bps annually, while U.S front-end gross margins are
expected to remain
relatively flat. Fitch has also assumed modest gross margin
pressure in WBA's
international retail pharmacy and wholesale businesses.
Cash Flow Deployment Options/Lack of Financial Targets
WBA has shown a willingness to use cash and leverage to grow its
business.
Examples include its strategic investment in ABC and its
announced merger with
Rite Aid. Management has expressed support of partnerships and
the need to
reduce inefficiency in the U.S. healthcare system. This mindset,
coupled with
management's lack of publicly stated financial targets, yields
some risk with
regard to the pace of debt paydown.
Front-End Competition from Online Players
WBA's enterprise front-end sales have been resilient to
strengthened competition
from discounters and online channels. Fitch believes this is due
to low average
ticket prices, WBA's convenience model, and purchase immediacy.
However, online
merchants, Amazon.com, Inc. in particular, continue to improve
their business
models and speed of delivery, which could affect WBA's
higher-margin front-end
sales in the future. Amazon.com's proposed purchase of Whole
Foods Market, Inc.
suggests the online retailer could be an increasing threat for
share gains in
some of WBA's categories like food consumables.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
WBA's 'BBB' rating incorporates the company's leading position
in the growing
drugstore category, which has proven to be resilient to discount
and online
competition. The rating also considers the company's ample FCF
generation and
balance sheet management.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Fitch expects 2.5%-3% sales growth at legacy WBA, driven by 4%
U.S. pharmacy
and 0%-1% U.S. front-end comps and low-single-digit growth in
the company's
international retail and wholesale businesses. Sales growth for
the acquired
Rite Aid stores could initially be somewhat negative given Rite
Aid's current
trajectory, but should improve to modestly positive if WBA is
able to reverse
the trend.
--Standalone EBITDA, which was $9 billion in fiscal 2016, is
expected to
increase toward $10 billion over the next 36 months, primarily
on sales growth.
Margins are expected to be range-bound given ongoing
reimbursement rate
pressure. EBITDA of approximately $9.4 billion on a pro forma
basis including
the acquired Rite Aid stores could improve toward $10.5 billion
over the 36
months following the close of the transaction on modest core
growth and Rite Aid
synergies.
--FCF is projected to be around $4.5 billion on a pro forma
basis, prior to
merger-related expenses and restructuring charges. FCF is
expected to increase
toward $5 billion on Rite Aid synergies in the 36 months
following the close of
the acquisition. Pro forma leverage is expected to be around
3.3x and remain
near this level, absent further investment opportunities.
--Standalone FCF is projected to be around $4 billion annually
beginning fiscal
2017, and could be used to resume WBA's share repurchase program
while
maintaining leverage in the low-3.0x range.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
--Persistently negative front-end comparable store sales or
flattish
prescription volume growth, indicating market share erosion;
--Unsuccessful execution yielding flattish or modestly declining
EBITDA from pro
forma levels, driven by greater-than-expected gross margin
declines on worsening
reimbursement rates or weak implementation of
merchandising/systems initiatives;
--A debt-financed transaction which diminishes confidence in
WBA's ability to
sustain adjusted leverage below 3.5x.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
Given WBA's lack of stated targets with respect to financial
leverage, an
upgrade is unlikely due to the risk of a leveraging transaction.
However, Fitch
would view positively a public commitment to sustain leverage
below 3x.
LIQUIDITY
At May 31, 2017, the company had $12.2 billion in cash and full
availability on
its revolvers.
WBA had $19 billion of debt at May 31, 2017, of which
approximately $6 billion
was expected to finance the Rite Aid acquisition. Given the
revised transaction
terms, Fitch expects WBA to pay down debt in addition to the
$3.5 billion of
notes redeemed in June 2017. Year-end debt is expected to be in
the $13 billion
range, consisting primarily of unsecured notes. Fitch would
expect to withdraw
its ratings of redeemed debt upon repayment.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed WBA's ratings as follows:
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Unsecured revolver (as co-borrower) at 'BBB';
--Unsecured term loans at 'BBB';
--Unsecured bonds at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Walgreen Co.
--Unsecured revolver (as co-borrower) at 'BBB';
--Unsecured term loan (as co-borrower) at 'BBB';
--Unsecured bonds at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Silverman, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Ellen Itskovitz, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3118
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and exclude restructuring charges. In fiscal 2016,
Fitch excluded
$1.1 billion in one-time restructuring charges related to WBA's
cost initiatives
and mergers, LIFO provisions, and merger-related amortization.
Fitch added back
$115 million in non-cash stock-based compensation to its EBITDA
calculation.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding
8x yearly
operating lease expense.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001