Fitch Affirms Wells Fargo's Ratings Following Large Regional Peer Review, Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed a peer review of the following 14 rated large regional banks : BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance Corporation (COF), Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB), UnionBanCal Corporation (UBC), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION). Refer to the release titled 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Its Large Regional Bank Group Following Peer Review' for a discussion of rating actions taken on the other large regionals banks. RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE Wells Fargo & Company's (WFC) ratings were affirmed reflecting the company's superior earning profile, strong franchise, solid capital and liquidity profiles, and improving asset quality. WFC's financial performance over the past several years has been very solid despite a challenging economic and interest rate environment. WFC continues to post very strong net income each quarter, with return on assets (ROAs) well in excess of the large regional average. WFC boasts leading market shares in many areas, including mortgage originations, servicing, commercial real estate, small business lending, deposits, automobile lending, and private student lending. WFC's credit risk metrics have improved along with those in the industry, nonetheless nonperforming assets (NPA) ratios remain elevated and above regional bank peer averages. Much of the weaker relative performance is due to a large balance of mortgage-related accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) and below-average credit quality on residential mortgage and home equity. TDRs are high and are expected to remain elevated; however, Fitch views WFC's strong earnings capacity as an adequate risk mitigant. Fitch believes that WFC is appropriately capitalized, particularly given its solid funding and earnings profiles, to manage through continued economic challenges ahead. As a result of the revised treatment of MSRs and the inclusion of other comprehensive income (OCI) under Basel III, Fitch expects WFC to maintain an appropriate capital buffer to withstand the related volatility in capital ratios. WFC is primarily deposit funded, with core deposits representing 78% of total funding sources as of June 30, 2013. The parent's liquidity profile is considered solid, though could be impacted given the outcome of Orderly Liquidity Authority (OLA)-related proposed long-term debt requirements. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VRs and IDRs: Given that WFC's ratings are already at the top of the global rated bank universe, Fitch views limited potential for a ratings upgrade. Conversely, failure to maintain earnings at current levels will pressure WFC's ratings. The strength of the earnings stream provides for solid capital generation capabilities, which will help absorb unexpected losses. Similar to most large banks in the industry, WFC's balance sheet is positioned for rising rates. However, the company is somewhat unique in its relatively large mortgage operations, which somewhat mute the asset sensitive balance sheet. WFC could be vulnerable if there is a rapid increase in interest rates, as mortgage activity could conceivably slow down faster than assets reprice. However, this potential earnings sensitivity is more pronounced during periods of high refinance activity. Fitch notes some expansion recently of the wholesale banking business segment, as WFC builds out its international presence and capital markets offerings. Fitch expects any expansion by WFC internationally or in investment banking to remain a primarily customer-focused strategy, and outside of that, both are expected to remain relatively small in terms of total business mix. If WFC were to increase its investment banking business to a size in line with other large trading banks, there would likely be negative rating implications, although Fitch views this as unlikely over the near term. Fitch also notes that WFC's ratings and Stable Outlook incorporate a view that WFC will be subject to heightened regulatory scrutiny given its size, though that it will be able to comply without materially impacting its earnings or balance sheet. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Ratings and Support Floor Ratings: WFC's Support Rating (SR) of '1' and Support Floor Rating (SRF) of 'A' reflect its systemic importance to the U.S. The SR and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions about the ongoing availability of extraordinary sovereign support. On Sept. 11, 2013, Fitch outlined its approach to incorporating support in its bank ratings in light of evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide. Refer to the reports titled 'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' and 'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' for additional details. That said, WFC's IDR of 'AA-' does not currently incorporate any government support, and reflects it standalone strength only. As such, any change to WFC's SR or SRF will have no impact to the company's IDR, absent a downgrade in the company's standalone profile. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and Other Hybrid Securities: Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by the banks are notched down from the issuers' Viability Ratings (VRs) in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid securities are sensitive to any change in the banks' VRs or to changes in the banks' propensity to make coupon payments that are permitted but not compulsory under the instruments' documentation. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company: All of the entities reviewed in the Large Regional Bank Group have a bank holding company (BHCs) structure with the bank as the main subsidiary. All subsidiaries are considered core to parent holding company supporting equalized ratings between bank subsidiaries and bank holding companies. IDRs and VRs are equalized with those of its operating companies and banks reflecting its role as the bank holding company. Double leverage is right at or below 120% for all the parent companies reviewed in this peer group. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated Company Rating: WFC's subsidiaries factor in a high probability of support from parent institutions to its subsidiaries. This reflects the fact that performing parent banks have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to default. It also considers the high level of integration, brand, management, financial and reputational incentives to avoid subsidiary defaults. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Wells Fargo & Co. --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable --Senior debt at 'AA-'; --Subordinated debt at 'A+'; --Preferred stock at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Commercial paper at 'F1+'; --Short-term debt at 'F1+'; --Market-linked securities at 'AA- EMR'; --Viability at 'aa-'; --Support at '1'; --Support floor at 'A'. Wells Fargo Bank, NA --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable --Long-term deposits at 'AA'; --Market-linked securities at 'AA EMR'; --Senior debt at 'AA-'; --Subordinated debt at 'A+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1+'; --Short-term debt at 'F1+'; --Viability at 'aa-'. --Support at '1'; --Support Floor at 'A'. Wells Fargo Bank Northwest, NA --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable --Long-term deposits at 'AA'; --Senior debt at 'AA-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1+'; --Viability at 'aa-'; --Support at '1'; --Support Floor at 'A'. Wachovia Bank, N.A. --Long-term deposits at 'AA'; --Market-linked securities, certificates of deposits 'AA EMR'; --Senior debt at 'AA-'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1+'; --Subordinated debt at 'A+'. Wachovia Mortgage, FSB --Short-term deposits at 'F1+'; --Long-term deposits at 'AA'. Wachovia Bank, FSB (Texas) --Short-term deposits at 'F1+'. Wells Fargo Canada Corp. --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Senior debt at 'AA-'; --Short-term debt at 'F1+'. Greater Bay Bancorp, Inc. --Senior debt at 'AA-'. Greater Bay Bank, N.A. --Long-term deposits at 'AA'. Wachovia Corporation --Commercial paper at 'F1+'; --Senior debt at 'AA-'; --Subordinated debt at 'A+'; --Preferred stock at 'BBB'. Wachovia Capital Finance Corporation (Canada) --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. Wells Fargo Bank International --Support at '1'; --Long-term deposits at 'AA-'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1+'. SouthTrust Bank --Senior debt at 'AA-'; --Subordinated debt at 'A+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Committee Chairperson Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 