RPT-Fitch Affirms Westpac's Covered Bonds at 'AAA'/Stable

Oct 2 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Westpac Banking Corporation’s (WBC, AA-/Stable/F1+) outstanding AUD14.9bn mortgage covered bonds at ‘AAA’. The Outlook is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating is based on: WBC’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘AA-'; the unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2; and the asset percentage (AP) used in the asset coverage test (ACT) of 86.3%. This provides a small cushion, compared to the breakeven AP of 89.0%. The agency relies on the AP used in the ACT as the Banking Act stipulates assets held in excess of this, through a demand loan, do not form part of the cover pool at issuer insolvency. The Outlook on the covered bonds’ ratings is Stable, which reflects the Stable Outlook on WBC’s IDR.

Fitch’s ‘AAA’ breakeven AP level of 89% supports a ‘AA’ rating on a probability of default (PD) basis, and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a ‘AAA’ scenario. The breakeven AP has improved from 86.3% due to updated asset assumptions following the introduction of property price indexation in the Australian Residential Mortgage Criteria that lead to an increase in asset recoveries. The agency has also recently revised its Australian refinancing cost assumptions (RCA), which now falls in the RCA range of Group B. See ”Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum’, dated 3 June 2013 for further information.

Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted average (WA) life of the assets at 16.1 years, and that of the liabilities at 4.0 years. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected by, among others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

The D-Cap of 2 is driven by the high risk assessment of liquidity gap and systemic risk as it is the weakest component. This is mainly driven by the agency’s view of the liquidity gap mitigants in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund, the 12 month extendable period for the issued soft bullet bonds, and the pre-maturity test for the issued hard bullet bonds. Fitch considers the pre-maturity test to be a weak liquidity gap mitigant, as it allows for a six-month cure period, in the aftermath of an issuer default, where a scheduled hard bullet covered bond maturity falls due within the test breach period and has not been funded.

Fitch has updated its assessment of cover pool-specific alternative management to moderate from low, to reflect the agency’s view of the IT systems, processes and the delivery and quality of data received by Fitch as compared with WBC’s peers. The moderate risk assessment assigned to systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives, and the low risk assessment assigned to asset segregation has remained unchanged.

In a ‘AAA’ scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool’s cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure at 9.4%, and a WA recovery rate of 70.6%. As of July 2013, the cover pool consisted of 119,326 loans secured by first-ranking Australian residential mortgages with a total outstanding balance of AUD29.36bn, plus AUD642m cash. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans which have WA current loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of 62.4%, a Fitch calculated WA current indexed LVR of 60.2% and a WA seasoning of 47 months. Floating rate loans represent 81.7% and fixed rate loans 18.3% of the cover pool by balance. The mortgage portfolio is distributed geographically with the largest concentrations being in New South Wales (36.7%) and Victoria (27.0%).

RATING SENSITVITIES

The ‘AAA’ rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: WBC’s IDR was downgraded by two notches; the D-Cap fell by more than one category; or if the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above the ‘AAA’ breakeven AP of 89%.