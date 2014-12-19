Fitch Affirms Wharf Holdings at 'A-', Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based The Wharf (Holdings) Limited's (Wharf) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Wharf's senior unsecured rating at 'A-' and the senior unsecured notes of Wharf Finance Limited at 'A- '. The affirmation reflects stable rental income from Wharf's retail property portfolio and its market leadership in this segment in Hong Kong, which provide strong interest coverage. The series of mall openings in China will provide a growth driver for leasing income, while Wharf will slow down purchases of land in China for property development given the weakened conditions in the market. Its financial management remains prudent with good liquidity. KEY RATING DRIVERS Robust HK Retail Portfolio: Wharf is the market leader in retail leasing in Hong Kong (HK), with its tenants commanding a nearly 10% share of HK's retail sales. Wharf is experienced at upgrading its malls with continued asset enhancement, tenant repositioning and promotional activities. While overall HK retail sales growth will continue to slow after a remarkable performance in 2010-2011, we still expect Wharf's tenants to achieve single-digit to low-teens retail sales growth and Wharf's malls to maintain positive rental reversion in 2014 and 2015 given its leading position. China Rentals Start Contributing: Wharf will have one major shopping mall starting operation in China each year in 2014-2017. The series of mall openings will provide a growth driver for leasing income, amid slowing HK retail sales growth. The 0.21m square metre (sqm) mall at Chengdu International Finance Square (IFS) was 90% opened by July 2014. Wharf indicated that the mall will produce CNY600m of annual revenue when fully operational in 2015. The openings of Chongqing IFS and Changsha IFS will follow in 2015-2017, significantly increasing Wharf's leasing gross floor area. China Sales Support Capex: Wharf's contracted sales have reached a level that can better finance its property development. In 2010-2011, Wharf incurred heavy capex due to land purchases. It expanded its land bank to 12.0m sqm at end-2010 from 9.3m sqm at end-2009, with just CNY8.8bn of contracted sales. In 2012-2013, higher land prices led Wharf to curtail its land purchases. In 2014, Wharf significantly slowed down its land acquisitions given the weakened property market. As of June 2014, Wharf's land bank in China for property development stands at 11.1m sqm. Wharf's enlarged sales base will be able to support its current cash outflows. However, we do not rule out the possibility of a sizeable acquisition in China if opportunities arise, which may drive up Wharf's leverage level. China Investment Constrains Ratings: Wharf is one of the most active HK companies investing in the China property space. It has a long-term target of increasing its China assets to 50% of its assets. While Wharf achieved about CNY20.9bn of China contracted sales in 2013, other HK developers were making less than CNY10bn.Wharf has also invested in listed Chinese developers, such as Sino-Ocean and Greentown. We think Wharf's China investment strategy increases its risk profile and remains a major rating constraint. Prudent Financial Management: Wharf has been able to maintain its leverage (net debt/investment portfolio value) at 20%-25% over the past three years, despite its expansion in China. Fitch expects Wharf's leverage to sit comfortably below 30% in 2015, well below our threshold of 40% where negative rating action may be considered. We expect Wharf's investment property interest coverage to edge down in the next few years, although it should still stay above 3.5x and above our trigger of 2.75x. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -Investment property EBITDA/gross interest expense sustained below 2.75x (2013: 3.7x), or -Recurring EBITDA/gross interest expense sustained below 3.5x (2013: 4.8x), or -Net debt/investment property approaching 40% (end-2013: 22.2%), or -Net debt/ recurring EBITDA sustained above 5.5x (2013: 4.7x) Positive: Fitch does not envisage any positive action until the company's financial metrics improve to the levels of similarly rated peers. Contact: Primary Analyst Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Jenny Wenjun Huang Associate Director +852 2263 9922 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 