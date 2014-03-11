Fitch Affirms White Mountains' Ratings; Maintains Negative Watch on OneBeacon Runoff Subs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed with a Stable Outlook the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), debt and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (White Mountains) and its holding company subsidiaries and property/casualty insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries. This group includes OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd.'s (OneBeacon; 75.2% ownership by White Mountains) ongoing subsidiaries and Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.'s subsidiaries (Sirius Group; 100% ownership by White Mountains). A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Fitch has also maintained the 'A' IFS ratings of the runoff subsidiaries of OneBeacon on Rating Watch Negative pending the close of the sale of OneBeacon's runoff business and several entities to Armour Group Holdings Limited (Armour), announced in October 2012. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's Negative Watch on OneBeacon's runoff operating subsidiaries reflects the planned reduction in capital levels of the targeted runoff companies at the time of closing to just above regulatory minimums, at an NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratio (company action level) of 100%. Assuming the acquisition is completed as currently envisioned, Fitch would expect to downgrade the IFS ratings of the runoff entities to no higher than 'BB+' upon the sale to Armour, based on the weakened capital levels (Fitch does not rate Armour). Fitch expects that OneBeacon will retain a willingness and ability to provide reasonable support to the runoff entities up until the close of the sale, currently targeted for mid-2014, subject to regulatory approvals. Fitch will continue to review the progress of the transaction during the closing period. However, assuming no material changes to the credit of the entities being sold, Fitch may not take any additional rating action prior to the closing. As of year-end 2013, OneBeacon Insurance Company, the lead insurance company being sold to Armour, had an NAIC RBC ratio (company action level) of 263%, up from 211% at year-end 2012. Fitch expects the runoff entities to maintain an NAIC RBC ratio (company action level) of at least 200% prior to the planned capital reduction at the time of closing. Fitch's rating rationale for the affirmation of White Mountains' ratings reflects the company's low financial and operating leverage, opportunistic business approach, platform of property/casualty specialty insurance and global reinsurance, and favorable financial flexibility. The ratings also reflect anticipated challenges in the highly competitive, property/casualty (re)insurance market. White Mountains posted net income of $322 million in 2013, improved from $207 million in 2012. The company's return on average common equity was 8.4% in 2013, improved from 5.3% for full year 2012, due in part to a lower level of catastrophe losses in 2013. Full-year 2012 also included a $91 million net loss on the sale of OneBeacon's run-off business. OneBeacon posted a favorable GAAP combined ratio of 92% in 2013, following 98% in 2012, which included 5 points for catastrophe losses, primarily from Hurricane Sandy. Sirius Group posted a GAAP combined ratio of 82% in 2013, which included 10 points for catastrophe losses, mainly due to flood losses in Central Europe and hail storm losses in Germany and France. This is improved from 90% for 2012, which had 13 points of catastrophe losses, primarily due to Hurricane Sandy. White Mountains' financial leverage ratio continues to be modest for the rating category, at 13.2% at Dec. 31, 2013. This is down from 15.2% at Dec. 31, 2012, due primarily to the repayment of $75 million outstanding under its bank facility debt in January 2013. GAAP operating earnings-based interest expense and preferred dividend coverage (excluding net gains and losses on investments) improved to 4.3x in 2013 from 3.4x in 2012. Fitch believes that White Mountains utilizes a reasonable amount of operating leverage comparable to (re)insurer peers, with net premiums written to (re)insurance segment equity of approximately 0.7x for 2013. Total GAAP shareholders' equity increased 3% in 2013 to $4.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2013, as earnings were partially offset by common share repurchases, dividends and unrealized losses from affiliates. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include improvement in operating results in line with higher-rated peers, overall flat to favorable loss reserve development, financial leverage ratio maintained below 20%, run rate operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend coverage of at least 8x, continued strong capitalization of the insurance subsidiaries, and increased stability in longer term strategic operations and results. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include significant adverse loss reserve development, future earnings that are significantly below industry levels, sizable deterioration in insurance subsidiary capitalization that caused total company net written premiums to (re)insurance segment GAAP equity to exceed 1.0x, financial leverage ratio maintained above 30%, run rate operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend coverage of less than 5x, and additional A&E losses for OneBeacon significantly above the remaining $198 million available limit under the $2.5 billion National Indemnity Company cover. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. --IDR at 'BBB+'. OneBeacon U.S. Holdings, Inc. --IDR at 'BBB+'; --$275 million 4.6% due Nov. 9, 2022 at 'BBB'. Sirius International Group, Ltd. --IDR at 'BBB+'; --$400 million 6.375% due March 20, 2017 at 'BBB'; --$250 million perpetual non-cumulative preference shares at 'BB+'. OneBeacon ongoing insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company Homeland Insurance Company of New York Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware OBI National Insurance Company --IFS at 'A'. Sirius International Insurance Corporation Sirius America Insurance Company --IFS at 'A'. Fitch has maintained its Rating Watch Negative on the following ratings: OneBeacon Insurance Company OneBeacon America Insurance Company Employers' Fire Insurance Company (The) --IFS 'A'. Contact: Primary Analyst Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA Director +1-312-368-3136 Committee Chairperson R. 