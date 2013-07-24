Fitch Affirms & Withdraws Banco de Valencia's Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de Valencia's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Negative Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F2' and Support Rating at '2'. Simultaneously, Fitch has withdrawn these ratings following a corporate reorganisation, whereby Banco de Valencia has been merged into CaixaBank, S.A. (BBB/Negative). KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING The rating actions follow the completion of the integration of Banco de Valencia into its parent bank, CaixaBank, on 19 July 2013. As a result, Banco de Valencia's assets and liabilities have been transferred to CaixaBank. Banco de Valencia has ceased to exist as a legal entity. Banco de Valencia's IDRs have been driven solely by parental support since its acquisition by CaixaBank on 28 February 2013. The rating actions are as follows: Banco de Valencia: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative; withdrawn Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '2'; withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Josep Colomer Director +34 93 323 8416 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Roger Turro Director +34 93 323 8406 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 212 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.