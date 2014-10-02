Fitch Affirms & Withdraws BCBS of Florida's Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida Inc.'s (BCBSF) 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR). Fitch has chosen to withdraw the rating for commercial reasons. KEY RATING DRIVERS Key rating drivers influencing the affirmations include BCBSF's large market share and strong competitive position in the Florida health insurance market and the company's solid capitalization. These ratings strengths are partially offset by recent and longer-term financial performance that Fitch views as comparatively weak for the rating category. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Rating Outlook and concurrently withdrawn the ratings: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. --IFS at 'A'; --IDR at 'A-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Mark Rouck Senior Director +1-312-368-2085 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Doug Pawlowski Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Committee Chairperson Brian Schneider Senior Director +1-312 606-32321 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology', September 2014; --'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors, August 2014. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) (Sector Credit Factors) here Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.