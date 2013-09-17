RPT-Fitch affirms & withdraws BSN Medical's ratings at 'B'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 17 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn the following ratings for BSN Medical Luxembourg Group Holding S.a.r.l.:

--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating at ‘B’ with Stable Outlook

--Senior Secured Credit Facility at ‘BB’/‘RR1’

Fitch has withdrawn the aforementioned ratings due to insufficient information provided by the issuer to maintain adequate coverage.