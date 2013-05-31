RPT-Fitch affirms Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank's mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 31 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank’s (WBP) mortgage covered bonds to Stable from Negative and affirmed WBP’s covered bonds at ‘AAA’. The rating action follows the revision of the Negative Outlook on WBP’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) (see ‘Fitch Affirms Wuestenrot Banking Entities at ‘BBB+'; Downgrades Viability Ratings’ dated 24th May 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating is based on WBP’s Long-term IDR of ‘BBB+', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 (Low Risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is currently 12.5%. This compares to the ‘AAA’ breakeven OC for the programme of 11.0%. The level is sufficient to avoid a default of the Pfandbriefe in a ‘AA’ rating scenario and achieve outstanding recoveries, justifying a two notch uplift to ‘AAA’.

RATING SENSITVITIES

In terms of the sensitivity of the covered bonds’ rating, the ‘AAA’ rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by one or more notches to ‘BBB’ or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by one or more categories to 4 or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch’s ‘AAA’ breakeven level of 11.0%.

As of 30th March 2013 WBP’s outstanding mortgage Pfandbriefe amounted to EUR3.9bn and were secured by a cover pool of EUR4.6bn predominantly German residential mortgage assets.

The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets including estimated losses relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.