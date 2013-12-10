Fitch Affirms Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank's Mtg and Public Sector Pfandbriefe; Withdraws Rtgs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank's (WBP, BBB+/Stable/F2) mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The ratings have subsequently been withdrawn because the agency will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings as the issuer has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will no longer provide a rating or analytical coverage for WBS's mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings are based on WBP's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB+', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is currently 16.4% for the mortgage and 40% for the public sector Pfandbriefe respectively. These levels of OC support a 'AA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and are sufficient to achieve outstanding recoveries in a 'AAA' scenario, supporting a two-notch recovery uplift to 'AAA' for both covered bond programmes. As of end-September, WBP's outstanding mortgage Pfandbriefe amounted to EUR3.8bn and were secured by a cover pool of EUR4.5bn. All liabilities and assets are euro-denominated. Of the mortgage pool 96% are secured by residential properties and 4% by small commercial properties with an average lending value of EUR0.5m. The properties are well-diversified throughout Germany. The EUR5m public sector Pfandbrief was secured by a EUR7m fixed-rate (3.5% p.a.) bond issued by Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau (KfW, AAA/Stable/F1+). The 'AAA' rating of KfW's bond is based on a guarantee from the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG; 'AAA'/Stable). Contact: Primary Analysts Mathias Pleissner (Mortgage Pfandbriefe) Associate Director +49 69 76 80 76 133 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt Oliver Issl (Public Sector Pfandbriefe) Associate Director +49 69 76 80 76 122 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analysts Mathias Pleissner (Public Sector Pfandbriefe) Associate Director +49 69 76 80 76 133 Oliver Issl (Mortgage Pfandbriefe) Associate Director +49 69 76 80 76 122 Committee Chairperson Rebecca Holter Senior Director +49 69 76 80 76 261 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 4 September 2013, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria' date 6 June 2013, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Germany', dated 17 July 2013, 'Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum', dated 3 June 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria here EMEA Criteria Addendum - Germany - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions - Effective from 7 August 2012 â€“ 17 July 2013 here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum â€“ Effective 14 November 2012 to 3 June 2013 here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.