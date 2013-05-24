Fitch Affirms Wuestenrot Banking Entities at 'BBB+'; Downgrades Viability Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based Wuestenrot Bausparkasse AG's (BSW) and its sister bank Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank's (WBP) (collectively Wuestenrot Bausparbank) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs have been revised to Stable from Negative. At the same time, the agency downgraded the banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'. Fitch upgraded BSW's and WBP's Support Ratings to '2' from '3' based on a change in approach from sovereign support to institutional support. The banks' Support Rating Floors (SRFs) have been affirmed at 'BB+' and simultaneously withdrawn. The Short-term IDRs have been affirmed at 'F2'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. BSW and WBP are closely linked and operate to a large extent as a single economic entity, the 'Wuestenrot Bausparbank'. This is in particular underpinned by a common management team and the sharing of essential functions such as treasury and risk management, which contributes to an alignment of IDRs and VRs. Standalone, Fitch notes, WBP would probably not receive an investment grade VR due to its small size in competitive residential mortgage lending and retail funding markets and its dependence on BSW, as it is a net receiver of internal group services. However, BSW and WBP have to be kept as legally separate entities because BSW's protective building society (Bausparkasse) status prevents it from taking over WBP's covered bond (Pfandbrief) licence and business. The affirmation of both banks' Long-term IDRs, the revision of the Outlooks to Stable from Negative and the upgrade of the banks' Support Ratings to '2' from '3' are a result of Fitch's assessment that the ability of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG (W&W AG; 'BBB+'/Stable), the 100% owner of both banks, to provide support to its bank subsidiaries has improved. The improved ability is the result of both continued strength of the group's insurance businesses and the reduced risk (and therefore potential size of any support that may be needed) at the banks. Fitch continues to assess W&W AG's willingness to provide support to its core bank subsidiaries as very strong. Fitch's SRFs are reserved for those financial institutions whose support rating is based on sovereign support. BSW's and WBP's SRFs have been withdrawn because they are no longer considered to be relevant to the agency's coverage given that the banks' Support Ratings are now based on institutional support rather than sovereign support. Prior to withdrawal, Fitch affirmed BSW's and WBP's SRFs at 'BB+' based on our assumption of a moderate likelihood that sovereign support for the banks would be forthcoming in case of need. This assumption is unchanged and reflects both banks' significant retail deposit base, their role as residential mortgage lenders and WBP's status as a Pfandbrief issuer. The downgrade of BSW's and WBP's VRs to 'bbb' from 'bbb+' are driven by the continued, and in Fitch's view likely prolonged, low interest rate environment, which has a negative impact on the banks' recurring net interest margins, and one-off costs in connection with W&W group's current optimisation initiative W&W 2015, which dents earnings. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, AND SENIOR DEBT Fitch views BSW and WBP as "core" and key and integral parts of W&W group's business as both complement the group's product diversification through the offering of residential mortgage loans and cross selling approach towards retail customers. Fitch previously had based its support assumption for WBP on sovereign support. The agency always believed that there is a strong willingness by W&W AG to support its banking operations, e.g. underpinned by the profit-and-loss transfer agreement (PLTA) between WBP and W&W AG. However, the large scale of the combined banking operations, which account for half of W&W group assets, relative to other group resources could have restricted W&W AG's ability to support WBP in extreme circumstances. Based on updated stress assumptions, Fitch now believes that W&W AG has sufficient excess capital to provide support, if needed, for the banking entities in a severe stress situation (e.g. a significant haircut on GIIPS exposure), based on Fitch's analysis of W&W AG and the solvency of W&W AG's insurance entities. In addition, the banking entities have made strong progress in reducing exposure to southern European countries, including nominal EUR167m sovereign and nominal EUR317m bank exposure (both as of May 2013), in the past two years. The sovereign and bank exposure to southern European countries will reduce to a large extent until end-2017. The magnitude of potential stress to be covered by the parent, exceeding treasury exposures to southern European countries, is also limited by both banks' low-risk and granular mortgage loan books as BSW, as a building society, and WBP, as a Pfandbrief issuer, are subject to maximum mortgage lending values of 80% (German building society law) and 60% (Pfandbrief-eligibility), respectively, in a still benign domestic residential mortgage lending market. In addition, BSW's risk appetite is restricted by regulation as it has to invest Bauspar deposits, until a depositor becomes eligible for a subsequent mortgage loan, in high-quality assets, as stipulated in the German building society law. BSW's exposure to commercial real estate is legally capped. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, AND SENIOR DEBT BSW's and WBP's IDRs and WBP's senior debt ratings are now driven by the support willingness and ability from W&W AG and potential contagion risks from the group's insurance entities, which are sister entities of BSW and WBP. Hence a downgrade of W&W AG would trigger a downgrade on BSW and WBP. Fitch would review the banking entities' institutional support assumption, and as a consequence their IDRs and Support Ratings, if the solvency of the insurance entities would constrain the ability of W&W AG to support the banking entities. On the contrary, an upgrade of W&W AG, maybe driven by the performance of the insurance entities, could result in an upgrade of BSW's and WBP's IDRs. Any change in BSW's or WBP's ownership structure or integration within the group, which could abate the support propensity, could trigger a negative rating action. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs The downgrade of both banks' VRs follows Fitch analysis of BSW's and WBP's continued weak core profitability, which suffers under the currently low, and in our view prolonged, interest rate environment and the intense competition in the domestic residential mortgage lending and retail funding markets. This is intensified through the dependence of both entities on their interest income, which is essentially their only recurring income source, as the net commission income due to commission payments to the entities' designated sales organisation is structurally negative. Also, building societies are less flexible in adjusting their funding costs due to high-yielding legacy Bauspar tariffs. At the same time, the reinvestment of maturing treasury assets or investments of newly acquired Bauspar deposits at sufficient net interest margins is increasingly difficult. In addition, BSW's and WBP's current optimisation initiative W&W 2015, through one-off expenses, weighs on earnings, resulting, in combination with depressed revenues, in a high cost inefficiency until at least end-2015. W&W AG has been in restructuring (W&W 2009) and development (W&W 2012) mode for six years but has started W&W 2015 to further streamline its organisation and to address the historically low interest rate environment, regulatory changes and the sovereign debt crisis. Fitch recognised the progress achieved but believes that, six years on, additional streamlining will be increasingly challenging to achieve. Fitch notably recognises BSW's active use of tools to reduce legacy tariffs and to streamline its operations but also believes that this is a multi-year process. Fitch doubts generally that uncontrollable external factors can be sustainably cured by measures at entity level. Improvement measures can only mitigate negative external factors and prepare Wuestenrot Bausparbank for a more prosperous future, the agency believes. Eventually, a rise in interest rates will be necessary for a rebound of its business model. We believe that the banking entities' capitalisation is adequate in light of their low risk and granular mortgage loan books and reduced exposure to southern European countries, albeit significantly stronger at BSW. BSW's (German GAAP) Fitch Core Capital ratio was adequate at 10% and WBP's was a low 7.2%, respectively, at end-2012. The PLTA between WBP and W&W AG effectively prevents capital build up at the Pfandbrief issuer and makes it reliant on capital increases by the parent (as seen in June 2011). Both banks are currently in the process of implementing the Internal Ratings-Based Approach (IRBA) which will result in increasing capital ratios by 2014 and onwards. The low risk nature of the mortgage loan books is illustrated by Wuestenrot Bausparbank's low non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 2.2% at end-2012, albeit it has increased by 50 basis points due to a redefinition of NPLs in connection with the IRBA implementation. BSW's and WBP's funding and liquidity profiles are strong. Fitch has received pro-forma liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) data and does not expect these ratios to be a challenge for either bank under Basel III. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs If Fitch came to the conclusion that BSW and WBP were unlikely to achieve the benefit expected from W&W 2015 and the low interest rates further compress margins, this could result in an additional downgrade of the banks' VRs. Further downward pressure could result from potential stress in the domestic residential property market, which is not of immediate concern for Fitch. Downward pressure could also arise from the sovereign debt crisis reaching a more critical stage again. Upside potential could essentially only arise from a significant improvement of the bank's recurring profitability, which Fitch does not expect to happen in the short term. 