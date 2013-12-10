Fitch Affirms Wuestenrot Banking Entities; Withdraws Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based Wuestenrot Bausparkasse AG's (BSW) and its sister bank Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank's (WBP) (collectively Wuestenrot Bausparbank) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' and 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, the agency has withdrawn the banks' ratings. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. BSW and WBP are closely linked and operate to a large extent as a single economic entity, the 'Wuestenrot Bausparbank'. BSW and WBP are kept as legally separate entities because BSW's protective building society (Bausparkasse) status prevents it from taking over WBP's covered bond (Pfandbrief) licence and business. The affirmation of both banks' Long-term IDRs is based on Fitch's assessment on Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG's (W&W AG; BBB+/Stable), the 100% owner of both banks, ability and willingness to provide support to its bank subsidiaries if needed. The affirmation of BSW's and WBP's Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb' reflects the continued, and, in Fitch's view, likely prolonged, low interest rate environment, which has had a negative impact on the banks' recurring earnings as well as on BSW's overall low risk profile and WBP's business model, specifically credit risk. The ratings also take into account their sufficient capitalisation which can absorb periods of weak profitability. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as W&W AG has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for BSW and WBP. Please refer to separate rating action commentary for W&W AG ("Fitch Affirms & Withdraws Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Insurance Entities' Ratings, dated 10 December 2013 and available on www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, AND SENIOR DEBT Fitch views BSW and WBP as "core" and key and integral parts of W&W group's business as both complement the group's product diversification through the offering of residential mortgage loans and cross-selling approach towards retail customers. The agency believes that there is a strong willingness by W&W AG to support its banking operations, as, for example, underpinned by the profit-and-loss transfer agreement between WBP and W&W AG. Fitch expects that W&W AG has sufficient excess capital to provide support, if needed,), based on Fitch's analysis of W&W AG and the solvency of W&W AG's insurance entities. The magnitude of potential stress to be covered by the parent is limited by both banks' low-risk and granular mortgage loan books. This is because BSW, as a building society, and WBP, as a Pfandbrief issuer, are subject to maximum mortgage lending values of 80% (German building society law) and 60% (Pfandbrief eligibility), respectively, in a still benign domestic residential mortgage lending market. In addition, BSW's risk appetite is restricted by regulation: it has to invest Bauspar deposits, until a depositor becomes eligible for a subsequent mortgage loan, in high-quality assets, as stipulated in the German building society law. BSW's exposure to commercial real estate is legally capped. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs Fitch expects that BSW and WBP will show weak core profitability, due to the currently low, and, in our view likely to be prolonged, interest rate environment, and intense competition in domestic residential mortgage lending and retail funding. This is intensified by the dependence of both entities on their interest income as their only recurring income source, because net commission income, due to commission payments to designated financial intermediaries, is structurally negative. Also, building societies are less flexible in adjusting their funding costs due to high-yielding legacy Bauspar tariffs. At the same time, it is increasingly difficult for BSW and WBP to reinvest maturing treasury assets or invest newly acquired Bauspar deposits at attractive net interest margins. BSW's and WBP's current optimisation initiative W&W 2015 also weighs on earnings, which together with depressed revenues results in high cost inefficiency in 2013. W&W AG has been in a restructuring (W&W 2009) and development (W&W 2012) mode for six years but has started W&W 2015 to further streamline its organisation and to address the historically low interest rate environment, regulatory changes and the sovereign debt crisis. Fitch recognised the progress so far but believes that additional streamlining will be increasingly challenging to achieve. Fitch expects a rise in interest rates to revive BSW's and WBP's profitability and its business model. In this context, we believe that the banking entities' capitalisation is sufficient to absorb weak profitability for some time. In addition, BSW's and WBP's funding and liquidity profiles are strong. Fitch has received pro-forma liquidity coverage ratio and net stable funding ratio data which suggest that these ratios are not a challenge for either bank under Basel III. The ratings actions are as follows: Wuestenrot Bausparkasse AG Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook, rating withdrawn Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; rating withdrawn Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'; rating withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '2'; rating withdrawn Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook, rating withdrawn Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; rating withdrawn Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'; rating withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '2'; rating withdrawn Senior debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'; rating withdrawn 