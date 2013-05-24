RPT-Fitch Affirms Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Insurance Entities at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 24 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wuerttembergische Lebensversicherung AG’s (WL, life insurance), Wuerttembergische Versicherung AG’s (WV; property and casualty insurance) and Wuerttembergische Krankenversicherung AG’s (WK, health insurance) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at ‘A-’ and Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘BBB+'. The Outlooks on the IFS ratings and the IDRs are Stable.

The agency has also affirmed Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG’s (W&W AG) Long-term IDR at ‘BBB+’ with a Stable Outlook. W&W AG is the holding company of the Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische group (W&W). WL’s EUR130m subordinated debt issue is affirmed at ‘BBB-'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings affirmations reflect the improved profitability during the past two years and the expectation that the W&W2015 strategic initiative will lead to sustained profitability of the group from 2015. The capitalisation of W&W’s insurance entities has benefitted from the de-risking of their investment portfolio, in particular via the reduction of the exposure to peripheral eurozone sovereigns, and group capitalisation continues to be supportive of the current ratings.

Fitch views WV, WL and WK as core and integral parts of W&W. Since W&W group is a financial conglomerate with life, health, and property/casualty insurance as well as a building society business and other banking activities, the rating levels for its core insurance entities also depend on the credit quality of Wuestenrot Bausparkasse AG (WBSK;‘BBB+'/Stable) and the bank Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank (WBP;‘BBB+'/Stable).

At the end of last year W&W announced a further optimisation initiative, W&W2015, which aims to build on the success of the W&W2012 programme that was initiated to improve profitability and reduce expenses. The new programme extends the initiative in order to offset the negative implications from the low interest-rate environment.

For Q113 W&W reported a strong decline in net profit to EUR39m (EUR66m), driven by a loss in the banking division and a decline in profits in life insurance.

The result was negatively impacted by expenses in connection with the new W&W2015 strategic initiative, and based on the Q113 result the company has confirmed its EUR125m target for the full year. For 2012 the company benefitted from one-offs and reported a net profit of EUR235m (EUR192m), the highest profit in the company’s history.

In 2012 the acquisition cost ratio of the group’s life insurance activities improved further to 5.4% from 5.5% while the expense ratio remained at 2.7%. Despite this improvement, both ratios remained above the German market average but the lapse ratio of 4.4% (4.5%) was better than the market average. WL’s regulatory solvency margin declined slightly in 2012 to 153.1% (2011: 156.3%).

WV achieved a gross combined ratio of 93.0% (2011: 92.7%), supported by still low claims, and an improvement in the expense ratio to 27.5% from 28.7%. For 2013 Fitch expects W&W to see a normalisation of the combined ratio to about 95%. Investment income increased to 4.0% (from 2.9%), due to an improved balance between write-downs and realised profits.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Solid progress with successfully implementing the W&W2015 initiative would be a key rating driver for an upgrade. For this Fitch would expect the cost- and efficiency ratio to improve further, at least to the levels of the peer group, and regulatory solvency ratios of the operating insurance entities to improve at least to the 160% level. Conversely, ratings could be downgraded if there were a substantial erosion of capital with regulatory capital ratios of any of the insurance entities falling below 140%. A downgrade of the ratings could also arise if WBSK and WBP were to suffer a material capital erosion.

W&W is a bancassurance group operating mainly in Germany. At end-2012, W&W had total assets of EUR77bn. W&W generated gross written premiums (GWP) of almost EUR4bn in 2012. WL and WV are the group’s main insurance entities and rank among the top twelve in the German life and non-life markets, in terms of GWP.