Fitch Affirms Yorkshire Building Society's Covered Bonds at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yorkshire Building Society's (YBS, A-/Stable/F1/a-) GBP 2.16bn equivalent covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bonds' rating is based on YBS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', an unchanged IDR uplift of 0, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and an asset percentage (AP) of 83.7% that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 87.0% 'AAA' breakeven AP, supporting a 'AA' tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for a two-notch recovery. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds rating reflects that on the issuer. Fitch has revised the 'AAA' breakeven AP to 87.0% from 85.0% published in September 2014. The improved figure is largely due to the implementation of the updated UK Criteria Addendum published on 30 May 2014. The main driver of the 'AAA' breakeven OC of 14.9% (equivalent to an AP of 87.0%) remains the asset disposal loss component of 14.5% due to maturity mismatches. This is followed by the cover pool's credit loss of 5.4% in a 'AAA' scenario. The cash flow valuation component leads to a lower 'AAA' breakeven OC by 2.7% due to the excess spread in the programme. The 5.4% 'AAA' credit loss represents the impact on the breakeven OC from the 16.9% weighted average (WA) default rate (DR) and the 69.5% WA recovery rate (RR) for the mortgage cover assets. The credit loss has improved since January 2014 due to a lower proportion of interest-only loans in the cover pool and the application of Fitch's updated UK mortgage loss criteria. The WA debt-to-income, one of the driving factors for the WA DR, has decreased to 37.1% from 42.5% due to a lower Libor stress used in the calculation. The quick sale adjustment (QSA), which is the main driver of the WA RR, has improved to 18% from 24% due to a lower QSA assumption for owner-occupied houses, which make up the majority of the pool. The D-Cap remains unchanged at 4. The weakest links continue to be the liquidity gap & systemic risk, systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives. In its analysis, Fitch relies on an AP of 83.7%, which is a public statement given in the programme's investor reports. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating trigger under the existing programme documents for the issuer account bank is only a Short-term IDR of at least 'F1', which is not in line with Fitch's direct support counterparty eligibility of at least a Long-term IDR of 'A' as well as a Short-term IDR of 'F1' to support the covered bonds' rating at 'AAA'. Currently, this is being met by having HSBC Bank plc (AA-/Stable/F1+) as the issuer account bank and GIC provider. However, Fitch would review the covered bonds rating should YBS switch the issuer account bank/GIC provider to an ineligible counterparty according to Fitch's criteria. Additionally, the 'AAA' covered bond rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if: (i) the issuer's IDR is downgraded by one notch or more; or (ii) the D-cap is reduced to 3 or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 87.0%. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation, published 8 July 2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven OC components. 