Fitch Affirms Yunnan Provincial Investment at 'BBB+'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yunnan Provincial Investment Holdings Group Co. Ltd.'s (YIG) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on YIG's senior unsecured US dollar bonds are also affirmed at 'BBB+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Links to Yunnan Province: YIG's ratings are credit-linked to Yunnan province. This is reflected in YIG's 100% state ownership, strong provincial financial oversight and the strategic importance of its operation to the entire province. These factors result in a likelihood of extraordinary support from the provincial government, if needed. Therefore, YIG is classified as a credit-linked public sector entity under Fitch's criteria. Healthy Creditworthiness: Yunnan province has a healthy budget underpinned by strong central government support via China's robust fiscal equalisation system. Central government transfers remain an important part of Yunnan's total fiscal revenue. The province's annual fiscal revenue totalled around CNY500 billion in 2015, of which more than half consisted of central government transfers. The province's economy focuses on tobacco, metallurgy, coal mining, tourism and agriculture and its gross regional product expanded by 8.7% in 2016, despite a nation-wide economic slowdown. Legal Status 'Mid-Range': Legal status is assessed at mid-range, as YIG is allowed to become bankrupt and its employees are not all civil servants. Strategic Importance 'Mid-range': YIG is Yunnan province's important investment holding platform. The entity manages a diversified portfolio with social and economic purposes, including investments in healthcare, technology, property development, manufacturing and transportation. YIG also holds stakes in key Yunnan financial institutions on behalf of the government. The lack of full flexibility in managing these investments demonstrates the close linkage between YIG and Yunnan province. Integration 'Mid-range': Yunnan province injected CNY13.9 billion into YIG through subsidies and capital injection between 2010 and 2015. YIG received another CNY3.2 billion in capital injections in 2016, which are mainly used to fund Yunnan province's railway development by a key subsidiary of YIG. Fitch expects government support to continue as YIG shoulders an increasing amount of non-profit public service work. Control and Oversight 'Stronger': Yunnan province is the sole shareholder of YIG. The provincial government deliberates and decides on YIG's strategic development through the entity's board of directors to ensure it is in line with the province's overall development plan. The province exerts tight control over YIG's projects to strike a balance between economic and social return. Balancing Policy and Commercial Objectives: One of YIG's core functions is to incubate investments in new industries Yunnan province seeks to develop. When these investments mature, YIG exits them and recycles the capital into new projects that support the province's economic development. YIG makes these investments in close consultation with the government to determine their commercial viability and social benefits. Diversification Mitigates Geographic Concentration: YIG's portfolio is diversified across different industries. Fitch believes such diversification mitigates the risk of geographic concentration, as YIG primarily invests in Yunnan province in line with the provincial government's development plans. 'B' Standalone Credit Profile: The public-service nature of YIG's business means profit maximisation is not its goal. The standalone credit profile of YIG is in the 'B' category, which is weaker than the current rating. However, the strong strategic link with Yunnan province and YIG's strategic role in implementing the province's economic and infrastructure development could lead to a high level of extraordinary government support, if needed. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of Fitch's internal credit view on Yunnan province as well as a stronger or more explicit support commitment from the province may trigger positive rating action on YIG. Significant weakening of YIG's strategic importance to the province, dilution of the province's shareholding or lower explicit and implicit provincial support may result in a downgrade. A downgrade could also stem from a weaker fiscal performance or increased indebtedness of the province, leading to deterioration in Fitch's internal assessment of the sponsor's creditworthiness. Primary Analyst Lorraine Liu Analyst +852 2263 9929 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terry Gao Senior Director +852 2263 9972 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities – Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1020633 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001