Fitch Affirms Zenit Bank at 'B+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based Zenit Bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has upgraded the bank's National Rating to 'A(rus)' from 'A-(rus)' with Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, VIABILITY RATING, SENIOR DEBT RATING Zenit's ratings continue to reflect the heightened risk profile of its loan book, and in particular its focus on long-term lending to construction and real estate projects, associated with high completion risks. The ratings are further constrained by the bank's only moderate profitability and capital, although the latter is currently sufficient to absorb a mild deterioration in the weaker asset exposures. The bank's close connections with its minority shareholder, oil company Tatneft (BB+/Stable), remain beneficial for Zenit's funding, capital, earnings and customer acquisition. However, Fitch does not believe that support from Tatneft can be relied upon in all circumstances due to the latter's only minority stake in Zenit and the non-strategic nature of this investment. The upgrade of the National Rating reflects Fitch's revised assessment that Zenit is a relatively strong credit within the 'B+' category. This follows improved disclosure on, and further analysis of, the bank's higher risk asset exposures. It also reflects some of Zenit's credit strengths relative to 'B+' Russian peers, particularly its broader franchise and lesser appetite for rapid growth. Concentration by borrower has always been significant in Zenit's loan book, with the aggregate exposures to the largest 20 borrowers consistently maintained at about 2x the bank's equity. The largest exposures are predominantly long-term in nature. The most prominent were loans to the real estate/construction sector (accounting for 16% of the consolidated loan book or 110% of Fitch core capital (FCC) at end-2012), although total exposures classified as project finance comprised 33% of the portfolio, equivalent to 2.3x FCC. Considering the high completion risks associated with these projects, in Fitch's view some may ultimately require additional impairment charges, although loan-to-value ratios and collateral valuations were for the most part reasonable. Non-core assets, mostly comprising foreclosed real estate and construction projects were also significant, equivalent to 0.3 FCC. Non-performing loans (90+ overdue, NPLs) remained a moderate 4.3% of the portfolio at end-2012, and were more than 100% covered by impairment reserves. The moderate NPL level is partly supported by grace periods enjoyed by many of the largest borrowers in respect of interest and principal payments. However, the flipside of this is Zenit's thin net interest margin (3.8%, the lowest level among its peer group) and low liquidity of the loan book. Restructured loans were a moderate 6.8% at end-2012. Zenit's capitalisation is sufficient to absorb only a mild deterioration in the weaker part of the bank's asset exposures. At end-2012, the FCC ratio based on Zenit's consolidated accounts was a moderate 10.7%, while the standalone regulatory capital ratio stood at 13.7% at end-H113 (core Tier 1 7.8%), impacted in part by deductions of investments in subsidiary banks and into the non-banking affiliates. Fitch estimates that this would have been sufficient to increase impairment reserves to 8.9% of the loan book from the actual level of 4.3% without breaching minimum capital requirements, which Fitch regards as a moderate level given some of the bank's high-risk exposures. Potential internal capital generation resulting from the bank's quite stable pre-impairment profit is likely to be broadly in line with the pace of risk-weighted assets growth in the near-term (about 15% targeted for FY13). The liquidity buffer was adequate at end-H113, with cash and interbank placements, unpledged securities eligible for Central Bank refinancing and other potential liquidity sources on Zenit's standalone balance sheet equal to 39% of customer deposits. However, RUB20bn of domestic bonds maturing or with put options by end-H114 were equal to 37% of the end-H113 liquidity cushion, and non-core deposits from federal and local government and the central bank equaled a further 26%. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, VIABILITY RATING, SENIOR DEBT RATING Upward pressure on the ratings would be possible if Zenit reduces its project finance exposures and achieves improvements in the quality of its restructured/high risk loans. Profitability improvements would be also credit positive. Downward pressure could result if there were greater signs of impairment in the loan book, increased leverage and risk concentrations, or a marked deterioration in the operating environment. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The '5' Support Rating and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floor reflect Zenit's limited franchise, making government support uncertain. An upgrade of these ratings is unlikely in the foreseeable future, although acquisition by a stronger owner could lead to an upgrade of the Support Rating. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook Stable Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' National Long-term rating: upgraded to 'A(rus)' from 'A-(rus)', Outlook Stable Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Senior unsecured local currency debt (on the National scale): upgraded to 'A(rus)' from 'A-(rus)' Primary Analyst Dmitri Abramov Director +7 495 956 2409 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. 