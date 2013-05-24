RPT-Fitch Affirms ZKM Gdansk Revenue Bond Programmes' Ratings

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 24 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zaklad Komunikacji Miejskiej w Gdansku Sp. z o.o.’s (ZKM) Long-term local currency rating at ‘BBB-’ and National Long-term rating at ‘A(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed ZKM’s PLN220m tram and PLN60m bus revenue bond programmes’ Long-term local currency rating at ‘BBB’ and National Long-term rating at ‘A+(pol)’ and all bonds issued under them.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Fitch affirmed ZKMs and its tram and bus revenue bond programmes ratings in line with public-sector entities rating criteria. Using the top-down approach in its analysis the ratings of the revenue bond programmes are one notch lower than the ratings of ZKM’s sole owner, the City of Gdansk’s (‘BBB+'/Stable), and ZKM’s ratings two notches below.

Ratings of the revenue bond programmes are one notch lower than the City of Gdansk’s ratings due to the lack of an explicit guarantee for the bond programmes issued by the city. Yet a support agreement makes its rating credit linked to that of the city.

ZKM’s ratings are two notches lower than the city’s rating to reflect the lower degree of legal protection of the non-bondholders compared with revenue bondholders. The bondholders have a first claim on revenues into the tram and bus venture accounts (VAs) in the amount equal to the next 12 months bond service obligations. This provides preferential treatment as far as timeliness of repayment is concerned. In addition the bondholders have a pledge on venture assets excluding them from the bankruptcy estate, which in case of liquidation subordinates non-bondholders.

The multiyear contracts for bus and tram transport service between the city and ZKM provide the company about 90% of total revenue. The contracts comply with EU resolution 1370/2007, and the remuneration for transport service paid by the city covers all ZKM’s costs and ensures a reasonable profit for the company.

Fitch does not expect any negative changes to the company’s business model and to the financing of ZKM under the contracts and assumes stable and predictable inflows at ZKM in the long-term.

ZKM’s investment plan for 2013-2015 foresees spending of about PLN70m, which is modest compared to the extensive bus and tram projects worth PLN392m. The projects were completed in 2012 and were financed from, among others, the revenue bond programmes amounting in total to PLN339m. The company was granted EU grants of about PLN166m, of which ZKM has received about PLN161m already providing the company with excess liquidity to be used for financing the planned new investments (mainly tram purchases).

End-2012 ZKM’s gross debt was considerable, accounting for 273.8% of equity or 5.5 times EBITDA. From 2014 Fitch expects the leverage ratios to improve to a more moderate level, in line with the expected rise in EBITDA and the bond redemption in progress.

Annual inflows to the VAs significantly exceed annual obligations to revenue bond holders and Fitch expects the VAs’ liquidity to remain high. In Q113 cash paid into the tram VA was PLN34.5m while obligations to its revenue bond were PLN23.6m for the next 12 month. For bus revenue bonds, this was PLN31.5m and PLN13.7m, respectively.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

ZKM’s ratings could be downgraded if the links between ZKM and the City of Gdansk were weakened. A downgrade of Gdansk’s ratings could also impact ZKM‘s. The revenue bonds may be downgraded if their status and rank weakened or if the VA’s liquidity deteriorated.

An upgrade of ZKM’s and its revenue bonds’ ratings may result from an upgrade of the City of Gdansk’s ratings, assuming ZKM’s and its revenue bond programmes’ links with the city remain as strong.