RPT-Fitch affirms Zurich Insurance Company IFS at 'AA-'; outlook stable

June 10 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zurich Insurance Company’s (ZIC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at ‘AA-’ and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A+'. The Outlook is Stable. ZIC is the main operating company of the Zurich Insurance Group (ZIG). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings affirmations reflect ZIG’s solid and stable capital position and strong earnings generation that is in line with a ‘AA-’ rating. Fitch recognises the substantial improvements in capital adequacy achieved by ZIG since capital dipped during the financial crisis and notes the decrease in the volatility of the group’s capital ratios. An offsetting factor is the company’s relatively high amount of goodwill and intangibles that negatively impacts the quality of capital.

Fitch notes that ZIG’s financial leverage is relatively high compared with some similar-rated peers. Calculated under Fitch’s methodology ZIG’s financial leverage stood at 26% at the end of 2012 (2011:27%). Fixed charge coverage and financial flexibility is considered sufficiently strong by Fitch.

Business operating profit declined by 4% to USD4,075m during 2012, with all core business contributing less than in 2011. However, net profit was up 3.4% (USD3,967m) and overall earnings generation remained strong. The agency notes that 2012 earnings were supported by reserve releases although the amount declined compared to previous years. The combined ratio in General Insurance improved to 98.4% (98.9%) while the return on investment declined to 4.4% (4.8%). The business operating profit after tax return on equity (ROE) for the group declined to 9.3% (10.2%) and does not meet the company’s stated strategic ambition of 16% over the cycle, although ZIG’s management highlighted that an ROE of 14% was more realistic in the current low interest rate environment .

However, Fitch views the group’s resilience in the challenging operating environment positively.

In Q113 ZIG reported a 7% decline in net income (USD1,062m), primarily impacted by lower investment income (USD1,693m versus USD1,774m in Q112). Business operating profit declined only by 1% (USD1,351m), driven by a 6% decline in general insurance (USD807m) and increases in the two other core segments, general life and farmers. The combined ratio in general insurance deteriorated slightly to a still excellent level of 94.9% (94.6%).

Exposure to equities, hedge funds and private equity is moderate, amounting to 6% of total group investments at end-2012. ZIG’s investment portfolio includes a relatively sizeable CMBS/RMBS portfolio, with a moderate amount of securities rated below ‘BBB’. The mortgage loan portfolio within the group’s non-core operations has shown deterioration in recent years. Fitch considers the exposure to peripheral eurozone bonds within ZIG’s investment portfolio as manageable.

Fitch considers that technical reserves are prudent, but also recognizes that due to the long-tail nature of the non-life business, the group faces the risk that actual losses emerging on claims provisions may prove higher than anticipated.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the company’s high financial leverage. However, the ratings could be upgraded if ZIG’s leverage were to drop and remain below 23%, if earnings consistently outperform those of similarly rated peers and if its capital is commensurate with that of a ‘AA’-rated company.

The key triggers of a rating downgrade include a sustained drop in the company’s risk-adjusted capital position, an increase in the ratio of adjusted debt to total capital to above 30% and any large acquisition that weakened capitalisation, increased financial leverage or was outside the company’s historical risk appetite or area of expertise. Fitch considers the headwinds the company continues to face due to the difficult macroeconomic environment as the main risk that could negatively affect ZIG and the insurance industry as a whole if conditions deteriorate.

The rating actions are as follows:

