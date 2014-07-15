Fitch: Aircraft Lessors Unaffected by Potential Ex-Im Wind Down

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 15 (Fitch) Any US congressional vote that winds down the Export Import Bank of the United States (Ex-Im) would be manageable for aircraft lessors given the availability of other financing alternatives, according to Fitch Ratings. However, over the long term lessors would lose a key source of contingent funding for new aircraft deliveries. Ex-Im Bank, the US's export credit agency, is at the center of a political debate that could result in the bank's charter not being renewed by Congress in September. Solid growth in financing avenues across capital markets has reduced the necessity of Ex-Im guarantees, particularly for more established lessors. Loans guaranteed by export agencies were widely used by lessors during the 2008 crisis, but have since fallen out of favor. The reasons for this include increased pricing under the New Aircraft Sector Understanding (NASU) issued in 2011, wider availability of unsecured debt and the restrictive structural features in the facilities. Aircraft lessors have utilized Ex-Im guarantees to fund deliveries of new aircraft leased to foreign airlines. The lessors with most potential risk during times of stress are ones that have large long-dated orders from Boeing. These would include AerCap Holdings N.V. (Issuer Default Rating BB+), Air Lease Corp., Aviation Capital Group (IDR BBB-) and GE Capital Aviation Services. We view export credit as an important source of contingent funding for new aircraft during times of market stress. Ex-Im played a major role aiding exports in the wake of the 2008 crisis. Contact: Ilya Ivashkov, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions +1 212 908-0769 Matthew Noll, CFA Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 212 908-0652 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.