RPT-Fitch: Amcor Rating Unlikely to be Impacted by Demerger

Aug 2 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says global packaging company, Amcor’s Limited’s (AMC; BBB+/ Stable), decision to divest its Australasian and Packaging Distribution business (AAPD) is unlikely to impact its rating.

Based on the limited information made available yesterday, Fitch expects the divestiture to positively impact AMC’s financial profile, profitability and operating cash flows. These benefits will come at the expense of a modest loss in diversification. This initial assessment will be followed by a review of the rating when AMC releases further information in relation to the financial profiles and capital structure of AMC post the demerger.

The demerger makes sound economic sense as AAPD does not fit into AMC’s strategy of extracting premium returns on capital from market dominance. AAPD’s fibre, paper and packaging business competes on price with Visy in Australia, which has a cost advantage over AMC’s fibre business owing to its integrated business model. Price competition has intensified following prolonged weakness in downstream demand for domestically packaged fast moving consumer goods (FMCG).

The domestic FMCG sector is facing a challenging economic environment with increased substitution by imported goods and off-shore packaged home branded goods. AAPD’s EBITDA margin of 10% and return on adjusted funds employed of 9.3% lag those of AMC’s flexibles (13.5, 23.9% respectively) and rigid plastics (17%, 15.5% respectively) businesses.

There is a long lead time to extracting returns from AMC’s AUD500m investment in the new paper recycling plant at Botany. The opening of Botany Mill ran 10 weeks behind schedule due to bad weather and costs were adversely impacted by construction delays. The plant is currently operating below capacity. AMC estimates it will take two years before optimal plant capacity is reached.

AMC’s financial metrics remain within Fitch’s negative rating guideline even under the assumption that AMC retains all of the debt associated with AAPD. Under this assumption funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage will return to 2.7x by 30 June 2014 (FY14) which is within the negative rating guideline of 2.75x.

Fitch expects AMC to improve its current leverage metrics post demerger. The disposal of AAPD will most likely include the debt associated with the recently completed Botany plant. Assuming that AAPD’s capital structure is modelled on AMC‘s, the divestiture would shave AUD1bn off AMC’s AUD5.2bn adjusted debt. In this scenario FFO adjusted leverage will fall to 2x in FY14 (2.5x under the pre-demerger rating case)

Diversification losses are minimal. AAPD represents 18% of group EBITDA and provides the group with some geographic (Australasia) and product segment (fibre, metal and glass) diversification. However, the strength of AMC’s credit profile is derived from the strong defensive characteristics of its cash flows, with 85% of sales (pre-demerger) derived from defensive consumer staples markets such as food, tobacco, healthcare and pharmaceuticals. Its European revenues are amongst its geographically most defensive, with volumes in this segment expected to be resilient to the financial stress in the region. Cost leadership, AMC’s ability to pass through the majority of input cost fluctuations, an extensive and well-diversified manufacturing footprint, and its strategic position in its customers’ value chains also support the rating.