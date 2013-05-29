FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch: Andalucia property decision highlights Spain RMBS concern
May 29, 2013 / 8:22 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch: Andalucia property decision highlights Spain RMBS concern

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

May 29 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The announcement that a delinquent borrower in a repossessed residential property belonging to a securitisation vehicle (Mixto III, FTA) will be allowed to remain in their home under recent Andalucian legislation highlights the risk of weakening mortgage enforcement in Spain, Fitch Ratings says.

The Autonomous Community of Andalucia made the announcement on May 23, in accordance with legislation approved in the region last month (Decreto ley 6/2013). The legislation gives the power to the Autonomous Community of Andalucia to control the occupation of a property for up to three years when the previous owner and current occupant is about to be evicted and is considered on the verge of social exclusion.

The fact that the eviction was halted before it took place suggests that this type of action cannot be taken retrospectively. A number of uncertainties remain around the application of the Andalucian law. For example it is not clear who will pay for the recurrent expenses or rent linked to the property during the period that Andalucian authorities determine it should be rented to the occupier.

This type of legislative development and the related uncertainty over changes to mortgage enforcement process were among the causes for the placement on Negative Outlook of all Spanish RMBS tranches in March 2013 (see “Fitch Publishes New Criteria Assumptions for Spanish Mortgages; Spanish RMBS on RWN”), and support our decision to extend to four years the time expected to complete the enforcement of defaulted residential mortgages.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
