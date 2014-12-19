Fitch: Andorran Banks Expanding to Offset Domestic Business Pressures

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Andorran Banks here BARCELONA/LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) In a new report, Fitch Ratings says the four Andorran banks it rates are developing their private banking franchises while maintaining healthy profitability, but are challenged by the weak operating environment in Andorra. The four rated Andorran banks - Credit Andorra (A-/Stable), Andorra Banc Agricol Reig (Andbank; A-/Stable), Mora Banc Grup, SA (Morabanc; A-/Negative) and Banca Privada d'Andorra (BPA; BB+/Stable) - have been expanding their international private banking businesses in an effort to compensate for limited growth opportunities in the domestic market, increase diversification and reduce the potential impact from the implementation of automatic tax information exchange agreements in the medium term. Fitch expects a slowdown of asset quality deterioration given that the domestic economy is set to recover gradually. However, the four banks face challenges in managing their weakened concentrated loan books and stock of foreclosed properties that have increased as a result of the long economic recession in Andorra. Andorran banks' profitability is sound relative to international peers, but Fitch believes that margins will be under pressure from low market yields, tough competition as well as higher expansion and compliance costs. Fitch considers capitalisation for Andorran banks to be strong on average and to have generally a high influence on ratings. For more details on the sector, see "Peer Review: Andorran Banks", available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Roger Turro Director Financial Institutions +34 93 323 8406 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Belen Vazquez Associate Director +44 20 3530 1504 Josu Fabo Director +44 20 3530 1513 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.