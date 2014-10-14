Fitch Answers Investors' Questions on EM Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: What Investors Want to Know: EM Banks here LONDON/MOSCOW/SINGAPORE, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today published a report answering investors' questions on emerging market (EM) banks. The report follows meetings of the heads of Fitch's financial institutions coverage in APAC, Latin America and emerging Europe with more than 30 leading EM investors across six US cities in the first half of October. Among the global themes raised at the meetings were risks to EM bank asset quality after recent rapid growth (China most exposed, but other markets also potentially vulnerable), the impact of higher US rates on EM banks (Turkish banks most exposed to capital flow reversals) and Fitch's approach to rating EM bank Basel III securities (sovereign support factored in to ratings of tier 2 securities in some countries, but not in to ratings of additional Tier 1s (AT1s)). As regards specific markets, the greatest focus was on prospects for banks in China (the extent of underlying loan quality problems and their potential resolution), Brazil (risks arising from recent growth at state-owned banks), Russia (FX liquidity and asset quality risks from sanctions and the economic slowdown) and Turkey (foreign funding dependence and FX lending). Banks in countries from as far afield as Guatemala, Vietnam and Azerbaijan were also the subject of investor interest. The report, entitled 'What Investors Want to Know: EM Banks - Increased Leverage, Interest Rate Normalisation and Hybrid Ratings Are Key Topics' is available on www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: James Watson Managing Director (Emerging Europe) +7 495 956 9901 james.watson@fitchratings.com Mark Young Managing Director (APAC) +65 6796 7229 mark.young@fitchratings.com Franklin Santarelli Managing Director (Latin America) +1 212-908-0739 franklin.santarelli@fitchratings.com Eric Dupont Senior Director (Middle East and Africa) +33 1 4429 91 31 eric.dupont@fitchratings.com Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.