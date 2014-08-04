Fitch: APAC Banks Face Slower Loan Growth, Closer Monitoring

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Financial Institutions Dashboard - August 2014 here HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, August 03 (Fitch) Banks in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) face slowing credit growth and tighter loan monitoring as the credit cycle turns, Fitch Ratings says in its first APAC Financial Institutions Quarterly Dashboard. While authorities in various countries have taken steps to rein in indebtedness, Fitch believes that macroeconomic stability is key to keeping losses in check. In addition, controlling the pace of loan growth and preventing bubbles (often in the property sector) associated with rapid growth is more important than focusing solely on the absolute credit/GDP levels. Items that are highlighted in the report include spill-overs from China's economic stimulus, rapid expansion in household credit due to emerging Asia's rising middle class and Fitch's expectation that credit costs are bound to rise as loans mature and economies slow. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.