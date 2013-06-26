Fitch Approach to Rating Japanese FIs' B3 Securities

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Applying Fitch's Criteria to Japanese FIs' Basel 3 Capital Instruments here TOKYO, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its special report outlining the treatment of Basel 3-compliant capital instruments issued by Japanese financial institutions (FIs), the anchor rating from which to notch down the rating of gone-concern Basel 3-compliant Tier 2 (B3T2) instruments will differentiate between systemically important and complex FIs, and other FIs. Notching from the anchor rating will be made to reflect potential loss severity, which will be two notches if issue documentation stipulates full write-down at the point of non-viability (PONV). For gone-concern B3T2 instruments of systemically-important and complex FIs in Japan the anchor rating will be the higher of their VRs or support-driven IDRs. This is because Fitch believes that those FIs will continue to receive pre-emptive financial assistance when necessary, either under the existing support framework (Article 102-1-1 of the Deposit Insurance Law (DIL)) or the new scheme (Article 126-2, Specific Measure 1 of the DIL (SM1)), given the high degree of interconnectedness in their activities. The pre-emptive nature of support from authorities means that, in the agency's view, the PONV is unlikely to be triggered. Under the revised DIL passed in June 2013, where a serious systemic disruption is anticipated, the government can pre-emptively provide funding support or capital injection to a solvent FI (SM1) or liquidity assistance necessary for winding down an insolvent FI (Article 126-2, Specific Measure 2 of the DIL (SM2)). For all other FIs, the anchor rating for gone-concern B3T2 will be the VR, as they are less likely to be supported pre-emptively and thus potentially resolved under SM2, Article 102-1-2 or 102-1-3. Being resolved in this manner would trigger the PONV for gone-concern B3T2 instruments. For going-concern Additional Tier 1 capital, the anchor rating will be the VR in all cases reflecting its feature of fully-discretionary coupon suspension with non-cumulative nature. Also, five notches will be applied taking into account additional non-performance risk (three notches) along with loss severity (two notches). Nevertheless, Fitch will revisit the treatment of Basel 3 capital instruments issued by Japanese FIs if regulatory developments indicate easier loss-absorption than Fitch's current assumption. Specifically, the anchor rating for gone-concern B3T2 issued by systemically-important and complex FIs will be the VR, if developments result in (a) impaired accessibility of systemically-important FIs (as viewed by Fitch) to the government's pre-emptive financial support, (b) linking of the PONV to the pre-emptive financial support and (c) the authorities' statutory option to force loss-absorption regardless of contracts stipulated in the issue-documentation. Fitch's treatment of Basel 3-compliant securities issued by Japanese FIs is in line with its criteria titled "Assigning and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities", and takes into account the domestic legislative framework specific to Japan as well as the authorities' supportive nature. The special report titled "Applying Fitch Criteria to Basel 3 Capital Instruments Issued by Japanese FIs" is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contacts: Miki Murakami Director +81 3 3288 2686 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083 Chikako Horiuchi Director +852 2263 9924 Reiko Toritani Senior Director +81 3 3288 2673 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.