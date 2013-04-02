RPT-Fitch: April SME CLO Compare - Uptake in SME CLO Issuance

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 2 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published an updated version of its SME CLO Compare. The report is updated on a monthly basis.

On 15 March 2013, Fitch assigned final rating to a new Italian SME CLO transaction, Pontormo SME Srl. The senior class A1, A2 and A3 notes which benefit from 40.6% credit enhancement (CE) were rated at ‘AAsf’, Outlook Stable. Pontormo SME Srl is a multi-originator cash flow securitisation of a EUR375.9m static portfolio of secured and unsecured loans granted to small- and medium-sized enterprises in Italy, originated by Banca di Credito Cooperativo di Fornacette S.c.p.a, Banca di Credito Cooperativo di Castagneto Carducci S.c.p.a. and Banca Popolare di Lajatico S.c.p.a. all of which are not rated by Fitch.

On 26 March 2013 the agency assigned expected ratings to a new Spanish SME CLO, IM Cajamar Empresas 5 FTA. The senior class A1 and A2 notes which benefit from 37% CE were assigned a ‘A+sf(exp)’ rating. IM Cajamar Empresas 5, F.T.A. is a granular cash flow securitisation of a EUR675m static portfolio of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed individuals (SEIs). The loans were originated by Cajamar Caja Rural and Caja Rural del Mediterraneo, Ruralcaja. Cajamar and Ruralcaja merged in October 2012 to form Cajas Rurales Unidas (CRU, ‘BB’/Stable/‘B’).

On 22 March 2013, Fitch assigned final ratings to a Spanish leasing transaction, Foncaixa Leasings 2, FTA. The senior class A notes, which benefit from 31% CE were assigned a ‘A-sf’, Outlook Stable. The transaction is a securitisation of a static EUR1.15bn portfolio of credit rights associated to leasing contracts originated by CaixaBank (‘BBB’/Negative/‘F2’) in Spain. A large share of the portfolio (c. 68% of the assets in the preliminary portfolio analysed by Fitch) was previously securitised in Foncaixa Leasings 1, FTA and has been refinanced in this transaction. The leasing contracts have been underwritten by Spanish small and medium enterprises domiciled in Spain.

Fitch has updated its global rating criteria for collateralised debt obligations backed by loans to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The agency anticipates no rating impact from the implementation of this criteria update. As of the updated criteria, Fitch has increased the market value decline (MVD) expectations for commercial properties located in Spain by up to 10% as a result of further recent increased volatility observed in this market. Moreover, commercial MVD assumptions for other jurisdictions have also been increased by up to 5%. Additionally, the agency has revised the average annual default rate expectation for Italy, increasing it to 5% from 3.75%, in line with recent default statistics received from originating banks.

On 8 March 2013, Fitch downgraded Italy’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'. As a result a rating cap of ‘AA+sf’, six notches above Italy’s IDR, is applied for all structured finance transactions. Currently Fitch rates nine Italian SME CLOs. While their originators were downgraded, following Italy’s downgrade, this downgrade had no impact on the rating of the senior notes, as the transactions’ main counterparty roles are performed by international institutions which were not affected by the downgrades.

Delinquency levels in Italy and Spain have continued to increase since Q112 reflecting the economic contraction in the eurozone periphery. Loans that are 90 days past due (dpd) but not considered as defaulted by the transaction documents have almost doubled since last year and now represent almost 6% of the Spanish SME portfolio. While part of the increase results from portfolio amortisation, the high level of arrears reflects continuing portfolio deterioration as an increasing number of loans become delinquent. Fitch expects cumulative defaults that currently stand at only 3.3% to increase sharply following the increasing pattern of delinquencies, as for most transactions defaults are defined as loans more than 12 months in arrears.

Cumulative defaults in Italy have increased rapidly since Q112 and currently represent more than 5% of the initial portfolio balance and over 8% of the outstanding portfolio balance. The worsening performance in Italian and Spanish transactions has been largely offset by the increasing levels of credit enhancement due to structural deleveraging.

The spreadsheet, entitled ‘SME CLO Compare’, is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: SME CLO Compare April 2013

here