(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Armenian Banking Sector:
Successfully
Recapitalised, Challenges Ahead
here
MOSCOW/LONDON, July 04 (Fitch) Banks in Armenia are better
positioned to meet
challenges as capital levels have been boosted to comply with
new regulations,
Fitch Ratings said at its annual conference on Armenia in
Yerevan today. The
higher capital buffers should help to support credit growth and
provide
resilience against potential pressures on asset quality.
The sector's capital adequacy ratio increased to 20% at end-1Q17
from 16.2% at
end-2015 as lenders reacted to the introduction of a new
capital floor on 1
January. (The minimum required ratio remains unchanged at 12%.)
The capital floor was raised to AMD30 billion (about
USD60 million) from
AMD5 billion. This mostly affected small and mid-sized banks,
triggering some
mergers and acquisitions. The number of commercial banks
operating in Armenia
fell to 17 at end-1Q17 from 21 at end-2015 and we expect more
consolidation,
given modest returns on equity. The sector's net interest margin
hit a record
low of 4.3% in 2016, pressured by intense competition and
limited credit growth.
An improvement in profitability will largely depend on asset
quality trends and
banks' ability to grow. Credit growth picked up in 2016,
reaching 15% compared
to a 4% contraction in 2015. However, this was fuelled by two
banks that
expanded rapidly through cash-backed transactions, particularly
in 4Q16. We
expect new lending will be moderate in 2017, with credit demand
yet to recover
in line with macroeconomic trends. The economy recovered
strongly in 1Q17 and
Fitch projects 3.4% GDP growth in 2017. Growth could accelerate
further in
2018-19 but medium-term growth will depend on progress in
improving the
investment climate, as total investment is low at 18.4% of GDP.
The ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs) to gross loans improved
to 6.8% at
end-1Q17 from 9.7% at end-3Q16, reflecting the rapid lending
growth in 4Q16 and
balance sheet clean-ups prior to M&A deals. But loan impairment
charges still
amounted to a sizeable 68% of pre-impairment profits in 1Q17.
Unreserved NPLs
were a moderate 17% of capital at end-2016. We believe asset
quality trends will
be driven by the performance of the economy.
Dollarisation has reduced, driven by the stabilisation of the
exchange rate and
helped by regulatory measures. But foreign-currency lending is
still high (62%
of total lending at end-1Q17), posing significant risks to asset
quality metrics
given the low proportion of naturally hedged borrowers.
Foreign-currency lending
is lower (36%) in the retail segment as most consumer finance
loans are issued
in local currency.
Sector liquidity is good, partly due to high obligatory reserve
requirements. At
end-April 2017, the system's liquidity cushion covered 165% of
demand deposits.
The funding structure is broadly stable, with customer deposits
accounting for
about half of the sector's liabilities at end-1Q17. Most of
these are retail
deposits, which have proven to be relatively stable through the
credit cycle.
We rate three banks in Armenia: Ameriabank, Ardshinbank and
ACBA-Credit
Agricole, all at 'B+'/Stable. The ratings reflect the banks'
solid domestic
franchises and adequate financial profiles, but also the high
dollarisation
rates on both sides of their balance sheets, and exposure to the
Armenian
operating environment. The banks could be downgraded if there is
a marked
weakening in asset quality, resulting in lower earnings and
capital pressures,
without sufficient support being provided by shareholders.
Improvements in the economy and the banks' financial metrics
would be positive
for their credit profiles. But upgrades are unlikely without an
upgrade of the
sovereign. We affirmed Armenia's 'B+'/Stable sovereign rating on
30 June.
The presentation "Armenian Banking Sector: Successfully
Recapitalised,
Challenges Ahead" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
Contact:
James Watson
Managing Director, Financial Institutions
+7 495 956 6657
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Alyona Agrenenko
Associate Director, Financial Institutions
+7 495 956 2409
David Prowse
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001