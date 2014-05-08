RPT-Fitch: As U.S. CMBS Originator Field Grows, Disparity Emerges

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 8 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

As the new issue U.S. CMBS market continues its resurgence, important differences among the originators contributing to these transactions are emerging, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report.

Fitch analyzed over 2,000 conduit loans included in 2013 and first quarter-2014 (1Q‘14) Fitch rated CMBS transactions and compared 19 originators on 17 key metrics including LTV, DSCR, mortgage rate and property quality. ‘This analysis will help investors determine whether anecdotal impressions of originator quality are supported by hard data,’ said Managing Director Stephanie Petosa.

The variance among originators was pronounced for certain variables but more muted for others. For example, average Fitch LTV varied widely from a high of 108.5% for one originator to a low of 95.3% for another originator. On the other hand, originator reported LTV remained in a rather tight band from 69.7% to 62.4% across all 19 originators covered by the analysis.

‘We produced this analysis to help investors compare their risk tolerances against originators’ recent lending patterns,’ added Petosa.

The population of CMBS originators continues to grow. There are now 29 active CMBS originators. This represents a significant jump from 14 at the end of 2011 and not far from the peak year of 2007, when there were 37 active originators. Fitch has completed on-site reviews on 22 of the 29 active originators and plans to conduct such reviews for each active originator. The 19 most active in Fitch rated deals are profiled in the report.

‘Increased competition among originators often serves as a prelude to a decline in underwriting standards,’ said Petosa. ‘Over the long run, investors will likely show the strongest support for originators who maintain prudent underwriting standards through the cycle to lower the risk of repeated overheating and subsequent performance declines.’

While the information is useful in its current form, Fitch cautions that it is too soon to draw firm conclusions. “The real benefit from this type of analysis will come over the long term as trends become more pronounced and visible,” said Petosa. With that in mind, Fitch intends to update this report at least semiannually.

