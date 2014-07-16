RPT- Fitch Assigns 'A-' Rating to Nomura Financial Products & Services

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 16 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of ‘A-’ to Nomura Financial Products & Services, Inc. (NFPS). The Rating Outlook is Stable. The agency has also assigned the company Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs of ‘F1’ and a Support Rating (SR) of ‘1’.

NFPS, a registered brokerage firm established in 2011, is a fully owned subsidiary of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NHI) and is supervised by Japan’s Financial Services Agency (JFSA) in a consolidated framework for the entire Nomura group under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SR

NFPS’s IDRs and SR reflect its level of integration with NHI and core responsibility within the group. In Fitch’s view, there is an extremely high probability that NFPS would be supported by NHI, if required. Fitch believes that a high degree of integration in operation, including management, underlines the parent’s strong commitment to NFPS.

NFPS’s Long-Term IDRs are aligned with NHI’s support-driven IDRs (A-/Stable) based on the entity’s importance to the parent. NFPS performs a central role in the group by providing a platform to book multiple-currency transactions by the group’s global wholesale unit, which generated approximately half of NHI’s consolidated net operating revenues in the year ended March 2014. NHI aims to transfer a majority of its risks generated from trading in the group’s global wholesale business, particularly in Europe, to NFPS. Therefore, NFPS’s failure, if such an event occurs, would lead to severe disruption in the group’s operations domestically and globally.

Fitch considers the Nomura group to be systemically important to the Japanese economy, such that its failure would have a significant impact on the local financial market. As a consequence, if the group faced severe financial difficulties, including through stress arising from NFPS, the government is highly likely to support NHI, with such support likely to flow through to NFPS, if required.

KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND SR

NFPS’s IDRs would be directly affected by changes to NHI’s IDRs, which are underpinned by the Support Rating Floor (SRF) at ‘A-'. The support-driven IDRs are sensitive to a change in Fitch’s assessment of the Japanese government’s propensity to support, and/or of the systemic importance of NHI derived from factors such as increased substitutability due to its downsizing of operations and/or transactions. Nevertheless, NHI’s SR of ‘1’ and SRF are likely to remain unchanged even if Japan’s sovereign rating (A+/ Negative) is downgraded by one notch to ‘A’.

The upgrade of NFPS’s Long-Term IDRs will be driven by the upgrade of NHI’s Viability Rating (VR) of ‘bbb’ by more than two notches. However, Fitch considers such an upgrade to be remote, given the modest improvement in the operating environment with no clear evidence of the sustainability of the economic policies set forth under Abenomics.

The downgrade of NFPS’s SR and IDRs would be considered if its functions within the group were to be substantially revised, and its position as an integral part of the group was to recede. Also, a decrease in NHI’s propensity to support its subsidiary due to reduced ownership would result in the downgrade of NFPS’s SR and IDRs.

Fitch does not assign a VR to NFPS as its operation is highly integrated with the parent’s and it could not exist without participation in the group’s trading businesses.