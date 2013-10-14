RPT-Fitch assigns abc SME Lease Germany SA, Compartment 1 expected ratings

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 14 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned abc SME Lease Germany SA, Compartment 1’s notes expected ratings as follows:

EUR198.2m class A notes (ISIN XS0981828378): ‘AAAsf(EXP)'; Stable Outlook

EUR19.5m class B notes (ISIN XS0981837106): ‘AAsf(EXP)'; Stable Outlook

EUR18.1m class C notes (ISIN XS0981843849): ‘A-sf(EXP)'; Stable Outlook

EUR43.3m class D notes (ISIN XS0981848996): not rated

The final ratings are subject to the receipt of final documents that are in line with information already received.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings reflect the pool’s expected asset performance, the notes’ available credit enhancement, the transaction’s legal structure and the sound origination and the servicing procedures of abcfinance GmbH.

The range of leased assets is wide and can be divided into five groups: vehicles (34% of the initial portfolio balance); machines (18%); facilities (24%; examples include gastronomy/kitchen equipment); solar, fitness and leisure (7%); and other (17%).

Performance varies across the five asset groups and Fitch has derived individual default and recovery assumptions for each group. This has resulted in a weighted average (WA) base case default rate of 4.5% for the total portfolio, which is comparable to other German equipment transactions rated by Fitch.

Due to the heterogeneous nature of the asset groups ‘facilities’, ‘other and solar’, ‘fitness and leisure’, Fitch capped the base case recovery rate at 30% for these groups. For ‘vehicles’ and ‘machines’, the agency assigned a base case recovery rate of 60% and 50%, respectively, which is slightly below the long-term average. The WA base case recovery rate is thus 44%.

The portfolio’s industry and obligor concentrations are higher than in a typical ABS transaction. Fitch applied its ABS rating criteria to derive the default assumptions and then back-tested the results using the SME CLO approach to check whether these concentrations lead to additional default stress. The agency concluded that the impact of concentrations on the default rates was limited. The transaction benefits from an appointed back-up servicer (akf Bank GmbH & Co. KG) from closing onwards. The back-up servicer, together with the liquidity reserve, satisfactorily mitigates the servicer discontinuity risk. Initially, the reserve provides liquidity coverage for six months for the senior class A note.

The lessees pay their monthly or quarterly collections by direct debit to an account in the name of the servicer, which is pledged to the SPV. This account has been created solely for the purpose of the securitisation and no other funds will be received on this account. Fitch received a legal opinion confirming the validity of the pledge in case of insolvency of the servicer. In the agency’s view, this account mitigates the commingling risk.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The transaction’s performance is sensitive to increased defaults in the portfolio. As the lessees in the portfolio are small and medium enterprises (SMEs), insolvencies are one of the main factors driving defaults. While Fitch expects corporate insolvencies to rise slightly over the portfolio’s weighted average life, an unexpectedly sharp increase in the number of companies filing for insolvency could lead to rising defaults.

The agency applied a default stress multiple between median and high (eg 5.5 in ‘AAAsf’) to account for the impact of unexpected economic deterioration on the pool. This multiple also reflects the fact that the historical performance data is more volatile than typically seen for standard auto lease portfolios. Due to the heterogeneous nature of the leased assets, the ratings would also be sensitive if recoveries from defaulted contracts turn out significantly lower than expected.

Un-remedied counterparty risk, for example in the case of lost funds following a default of the account bank, can also create downward pressure on the ratings.

TRANSACTION CHARACTERISTICS

This transaction is a securitisation of receivables from lease contracts with German SMEs, originated by abcfinance GmbH which is part of the Wehrhahn Group.

This is the originator’s first issue.

The transaction is static and the notes amortise in sequential order. Only the amortising portion of the lease receivables is securitised. Both assets and notes pay fixed interest.

A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress, key rating drivers and rating sensitivities, as well as material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating, is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: abc SME Lease Germany SA, Compartment 1

here