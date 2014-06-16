RPT-Fitch Assigns ABH Financial Limited's Senior Eurobond Final 'BB+' Rating

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 16 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Alfa Holding Issuance plc’s (AHI) EUR350m 5.5% fixed-rate senior limited recourse loan participation notes, due 10 June 2017, a final ‘BB+’ rating.

AHI, an Irish SPV issuing the bonds, is on-lending the proceeds to Cyprus-based ABH Financial Limited (ABHFL, BB+/Negative), as the ultimate borrower under the notes.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating of the issue is driven by ABHFL’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BB+'. The issue is not guaranteed by Alfa Bank (BBB-/Negative), the main operating subsidiary of ABHFL. However, there is a cross-default clause in some of Alfa Bank’s public obligations in case of a default of ABHFL, which provides an additional incentive for the bank to ensure that ABHFL meets its obligations given that the current issue size is higher than the threshold amount for cross default.

The proceeds from the issue are being used by ABHFL mainly to refinance existing liabilities and therefore will not lead to an increase in the company’s net leverage.

The terms of the current issue contain a cross-default clause in case of insolvency or default of Alfa Bank (the threshold amount for cross default set above 3% of ABHFL’s consolidated equity - about USD145m at end-2013). There is also a covenant limiting disposals, whereby ABHFL’s take in Alfa Bank should not fall below 50%.

The rating of the issue (as well as that of ABHFL) is not capped by Cyprus’s Country Ceiling of ‘B’ due to the transaction structure (and ABHFL’s business overall) having minimum exposure to domestic operating risks.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating of the issue is likely to move in tandem with ABHFL’s Long-term IDR, which in turn is currently notched down once from that of Alfa Bank. The Negative Outlook on Alfa Bank’s Long-term IDRs reflects the potential for a downgrade due to the possible weakening of the Russian operating environment, maintaining a one-notch difference between the bank’s rating and that of the Russian sovereign (BBB/Negative).

If ABHFL significantly increases leverage, which is currently not our base case expectation, both ABHFL’s and the issue ratings may be notched further down from Alfa Bank’s rating.