RPT-Fitch Assigns AKLease's Senior Unsecured Bond 'BBB' Final Rating
April 11, 2013 / 1:21 PM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch Assigns AKLease's Senior Unsecured Bond 'BBB' Final Rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Ak Finansal Kiralama A.S.’s (AKLease) five-year USD250m unsecured Eurobond issue with a fixed coupon rate of 4.125% a final rating of ‘BBB’. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 5 April 2013.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The notes are senior unsecured and rank equally with AKLease’s other senior unsecured obligations. The issue’s rating is aligned with AKLease’s Long-term foreign currency IDR. AKLease’s ratings, in turn, are equalised with those of its 99.9% owner, Akbank T.A.S. (‘BBB’/Stable). This reflects Fitch’s view of AKLease as a core subsidiary of Akbank. AKLease shares common branding with and is highly integrated into its parent. Akbank is Turkey’s third-largest private bank.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

As a core subsidiary of Akbank, any changes in AKLease’s ratings, and those of the issue, are likely to depend on changes in Akbank’s IDRs.

AKLease is currently rated as follows:

Long-term foreign and local currency IDR: ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency and local currency IDR: ‘F3’

National Long-term rating: ‘AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable

Support Rating: ‘2’

Senior unsecured debt: ‘BBB’

