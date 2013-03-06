Fitch assigns Alfa Bank 'BBB-'LC IDR; rates BO-08 senior unsecured bonds 'BBB-'

March 6 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has assigned Alfa Bank (Alfa; ‘BBB-'/Stable) a Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB-’ with a Stable Outlook. Fitch also has assigned Alfa’s RUB5bn bond issue BO-08 senior unsecured bonds with final maturity in February 2016 (no put option) a final Long-term rating of ‘BBB-’ and National Long-term rating of ‘AA+(rus)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Long-term local currency IDR is in line with Alfa’s Long-term foreign currency IDR. The issue’s ratings correspond to Alfa’s Long-term local currency IDR and National Rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of Alfa’s Long-term IDRs, National Rating and senior debt ratings is unlikely in the near term given the level of Russia’s sovereign IDRs (‘BBB’/Stable); the expected cyclicality in the performance of the Russian economy, and hence also of the bank; and Alfa’s still moderate market shares. A deep and prolonged recession in Russia could put pressure on Alfa’s ratings. However, in light of the bank’s track record of managing through previous crises, Fitch would probably only downgrade Alfa to the sub-investment-grade level if there was considerable impairment to its financial position. Alfa’s other ratings are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: ‘BBB-'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: ‘F3’ National Long-term Rating: AA+(rus); Stable Outlook Support Rating: ‘4’ Support Rating Floor: ‘B’ Viability Rating: ‘bbb-'