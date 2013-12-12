Fitch Assigns and Affirms CBA's Mortgage Covered Bonds 'AAA'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Commonwealth Bank of Australia's (CBA, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 28 issue of USD1.5bn mortgage covered bonds, due in December 2018 with a 12-month extendable maturity, a rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed CBA's outstanding AUD15.3bn mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA', with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on: CBA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-'; the unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2; and the asset percentage (AP) used in the asset coverage test (ACT) of 85.5%. The latter provides a buffer compared to the breakeven AP of 89.5%. The agency relies on the AP used in the ACT as Australia's Banking Act stipulates that assets held in excess of this, through a demand loan, do not form part of the cover pool at issuer insolvency. The Outlook on the covered bonds' ratings is Stable, which reflects the Stable Outlook on CBA's IDR. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 89.5% supports a 'AA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis, and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. The breakeven AP has improved from 85.5% due to the agency's recently revised Australian refinancing cost assumptions and the implementation of indexation of property prices as part of the agency's analysis of mortgage loans. Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted average (WA) life of the assets at 15.6 years, and that of the liabilities at 5.6 years. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected by, among others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. The unchanged D-Cap of 2 is driven by the high risk assessment of CBA's liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is mainly driven by the agency's view of the liquidity gap mitigants, in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund, the 12-month extendable period for the issued soft bullet bonds, and the pre-maturity test for the issued hard bullet bonds. The pre-maturity test allows up to a six-month cure period, in the aftermath of an issuer default, where a scheduled hard bullet covered bond maturity falls due within the test breach period and has not been funded. Fitch has updated its assessment of the cover pool-specific alternative management to moderate from low, reflecting the agency's view of the IT systems, processes, and the delivery and quality of data received by Fitch compared to CBA's peers. The moderate risk assessment assigned to systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives, and the very low risk assessment of asset segregation have remained unchanged. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure at 7.7%, and a WA recovery rate of 67.2%. As of October 2013, the cover pool consisted of 122,449 loans secured by first-ranking Australian residential mortgages with a total outstanding balance of AUD27.6bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans that have WA current loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of 57.6%, a Fitch calculated WA current indexed LVR of 55.7% and a WA seasoning of 47.7 months. Floating rate loans represent 93.3% and fixed rate loans 6.7% of the cover pool by balance. The mortgage portfolio is distributed geographically with the largest concentrations being in New South Wales (35.4%) and Victoria (31.8%). RATING SENSITVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade should any of the following occur: CBA's IDR was downgraded by two or more notches; the D-Cap fell by more than two categories; or if the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%. Contacts: Primary Analyst Claire Heaton Director +61 2 8256 0361 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst James Leung Director +61 2 8256 0322 Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director +61 2 8256 0388 The source of information used to assess these ratings was Commonwealth bank of Australia. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4 September 2013; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 13 May 2013; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013 ; and 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria', dated 1 August 2013; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia', dated 1 August 2013; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June 2013; 'Global Criteria for Lender's Mortgage Insurance in RMBS', dated 1 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. 