RPT-Fitch Assigns APETRA's Bond Issue 'AA(EXP)' Expected Rating

Sept 17 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned APETRA’s EUR400m bond issue due 25 September 2023 an expected Long-term local currency issue rating of ‘AA(EXP)'. This is APETRA’s second issue to be rated by Fitch.The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating is aligned with Belgium’s Issuer Default Rating (AA/Stable) due to APETRA’s strategic importance for Belgium. By virtue of its status as a limited liability company, APETRA is not subject to bankruptcy or liquidation proceedings. The ratings take into account the strategic value of the company for Belgium because of its public service role.

The European directive requires each member state to hold strategic oil stocks to cope with the risks of supply disruptions. APETRA is the exclusive manager of this obligation for Belgium. At end-2012 these stocks represented only 86 days of net imports. This non-compliance with the new European directive applicable since 1 January 1 2013 does not carry any penalties or sanctions. To comply with the new European directive, APETRA estimates that it should reach its stockholding requirement in 2013.

As a company performing a public service role, APETRA is subject to state control. The chairman of the board of directors, which determines APETRA’s policy and monitors its operations, is appointed by the Minister of Energy. The commissioner of the government ensures the law is upheld and administers APETRA’s statutes and management contract for the state.

APETRA does not enjoy formal state support. However, Fitch believes that if necessary, government intervention would be rapid because of APETRA’s strategic role and the tight monitoring by the state of its finances.

Although APETRA does not aim to make a profit, it recorded a net profit of EUR126.5m in 2012 compared with EUR122.1m in 2011. In accordance with its status, this is incorporated into reserves. In the medium term, assuming an intermediate scenario, APETRA estimated that cash flow would stabilise at about EUR80m in 2013-2018.

At end-2012 debt totalled EUR1.270bn and represented 195% of equity or 9.4 years of cash generated. Due to the short maturity profile of its loans, Fitch estimates that APETRA is exposed to a refinancing risk in the medium term. To mitigate this risk, APETRA’s financial strategy is based on a diversification of its funding and structure of interest rates.

In addition to long-term borrowings, APETRA has a EUR20m overdraft from Belfius Bank Belgium SA. In any event, APETRA’s liquidity is not guaranteed ultimately by the state. However, given its strategic nature, Fitch believes that if necessary, APETRA could benefit from support from the Belgian state. To date, APETRA has not had to resort to this.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A downgrade could follow a downgrade of the sovereign, an adverse change in the legal framework, which Fitch considers unlikely at present, and a weakening of support expected from the state. Conversely, a positive action on the rating of Belgium would automatically be reflected in the rating of APETRA.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

The ratings are based on the following assumptions:

- An intermediate scenario (with a change of two percentage points on average per year of crude oil prices).

- The implementation of the new European directive since 1 January 2013 which implies a slight increase of the level of stock managed by APETRA.

APETRA is sensitive to the level of contribution collected on every litre of petroleum product released for consumption by oil companies and distributors in Belgium. Fitch estimates that the lack of definition of a minimum guaranteed contribution to APETRA in case of lower oil prices reflects a risk in terms of APETRA covering its costs.