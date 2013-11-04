Fitch Assigns ASB's Series 2013-1 Mortgage Covered Bonds 'AAA'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ASB Bank Limited's (ASB, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2013-1 issue of EUR500m mortgage covered bonds, due in November 2018 with a 12-month extendable maturity, a rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The bonds are issued by ASB Finance Limited (ASBFL), acting through its London branch, which is a vehicle used for international funding with issuance guaranteed by ASB. This brings the total covered bond issuance outstanding to NZD2.4bn. KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bond rating is based on ASB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high), and the highest nominal asset percentage (AP) in the last 12 months (68.5%), as ASB's Short-Term IDR is above 'F3'. This provides ample cushioning when compared to the breakeven AP of 86.5% for the 'AAA' rating. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the Stable Outlook on ASB's IDR. The D-Cap of 2 is driven by the high risk assessment of liquidity gap and systemic risk and, when combined with the institution's IDR and recovery uplift, continues to support a 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 86.5% supports a 'AA' rating on a PD basis and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. The breakeven AP has increased from 85.5% due to the revision of Fitch's NZ mortgage refinance stress assumptions reflecting the observed tightening of secondary market spreads from residential mortgage backed securities and covered bonds. Fitch 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bonds will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. As of September 2013, the cover pool consisted of 29,290 loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of NZ residential properties with a total outstanding balance of NZD4.4bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans which have a weighted average (WA) current loan-to-value ratio of 48.8%, a Fitch calculated WA indexed LVR of 45.9%, and a WA seasoning of 40.7 months. Fitch has separately calculated the WA current LVR as 58% based on consolidated borrower exposure which is used in its analysis. The cover pool is comprised of: floating-rate loans 37.1%; fixed-rate loans 62.9%; and interest only loans 12.4%. The cover pool is geographically distributed around NZ's population centres, with the largest concentrations being in Auckland (62.1%) and Wellington (8.2%). In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a WA frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 13.6%, and a WA recovery rate of 76.9%. The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on its NZ residential mortgage criteria. Maturity mismatches are significant, with the WA residual life of the assets being 12.8 years, and of the liabilities being 4.6 years. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if: the issuer's Long-Term IDR is downgraded by two or more notches; the D-Cap falls by more than two categories; or the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 86.5%. Contacts: Primary Analyst Claire Heaton Director +61 2 8256 0361 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst James Leung Director +61 2 8256 0322 Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director +61 2 8256 0388 