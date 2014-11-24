Fitch Assigns 'B+' to India's Lodha Developers for First Time

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI/SYDNEY, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has for the first time assigned India-based Lodha Developers Private Limited (Lodha) a Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Project Concentration: Lodha's rating reflects its high concentration in a few projects despite the considerable scale of its operations. Its four largest projects will account for nearly 80% of contracted sales in the financial year ending 31 March 2015 (FY15), reducing to around 60% in FY19. Furthermore, a majority of Lodha's medium-term sales are focused in the high-end and luxury segments, which are defined by the company as per square foot prices of over INR20,000 (USD325) and over INR50,000 respectively. For the 18 months to 15 September 2014, over 60% of the company's INR106.3bn sales stemmed from these two market segments. Sales within these segments typically exhibit higher correlation with economic cycles, and therefore are generally more volatile, owing to consumers' ability to delay their purchase decisions. Largest Domestic Developer: Lodha is the largest India-based residential real estate property developer based on sales. The company has demonstrated strong execution capabilities in high-end residential developments in Mumbai. Lodha's aggregate contracted sales value in FY13 and FY14 was higher than the combined sales value of the second- and third-largest property developers in India during the same period. Lodha's land bank of 25 million square meters is among the largest among Indian developers, and has a market value assessment of over USD10bn by external valuers. The company expects its current land bank to support developments and sales over the next seven years. High Leverage to Moderate: Lodha's leverage, as measured by net debt to inventory less customer advances, is high at 77% at FYE14, compared to its rating peers. However leverage has reduced from 108% in FYE12 as the company's focus has shifted towards monetizing its inventory rather than aggressively land-banking as in prior years. Fitch expects Lodha's leverage to remain at around 50%-55% over the medium term as the company's sales gain traction, but leverage may increase from time to time depending on the timing and cost of additional land acquisitions. Strong Long-Term Growth: Fitch expects strong medium-term growth in the Indian real-estate market, supported by growing demand in line with economic growth, limited supply in the key cities and rising income levels. Demand will also be underpinned by favourable demographics and rapid urbanisation, as well as the government's aim to provide housing for all by 2020 and its plans to develop about 100 cities/townships. Cyclical Sector, Regulatory Risks: The real estate industry is highly correlated with macroeconomic conditions. This risk is partly mitigated by the essential nature of residential real estate, as well as Fitch's expectations that the pace of India's GDP growth will increase in the next 12-24 months. The real estate business in India is also regulated, in that the acquisition of land and construction of projects need approvals at both the local and federal government levels. Any delay in approvals or changes in regulations can impact developers. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - Lower project concentration, with no single project accounting for more than 15% of contracted sales on a sustained basis - High sales turnover, with contracted sales / gross debt maintained at over 1.2x (FYE14: 0.85x; Fitch projection for FYE15: 1.1x) Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - Total debt net of cash / inventory less customer advances sustained above 55% - Contracted sales / gross debt sustained below 1x - EBITDA margin sustained below 25% (FYE14: 19.2%; Fitch projection for FYE15: 37%) Contact: Primary Analyst Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard 35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Muralidharan R Director +91 22 4000 1732 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 8256 0325 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. 