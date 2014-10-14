Fitch Assigns BAGL's Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Notes 'AA(zaf)(EXP)' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Barclays Africa Group Limited's (BAGL) forthcoming Basel III compliant subordinated notes (Tier 2 notes) an expected National Rating of 'AA(zaf)(EXP)'. The notes will be issued under BAGL's forthcoming ZAR30bn domestic medium term note (DMTN) programme. Fitch has also assigned the programme a senior unsecured National Long-term Rating of 'AAA(zaf)(EXP)' and a senior unsecured National Short-term Rating of 'F1+(zaf)(EXP)'. The final programme and issue ratings are subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received by Fitch. The notes qualify as regulatory Tier 2 capital under Basel III, which was introduced in South Africa on 1 January 2013. The notes contain contractual loss absorption features which will be triggered at the point of non-viability of the bank. According to the draft terms, the notes can be fully written off upon the occurrence of a trigger event at the option of the South African regulator. There are no equity conversion provisions in the terms. KEY RATING DRIVERS BAGL has a National Long-term Rating of 'AAA(zaf)' with a Stable Outlook and a National Short-term Rating of 'F1+(zaf)'. The notes' rating is notched down twice from BAGL's National Long-term Rating to reflect Fitch's view of the notes' potential loss severity via the contractual write-down features. The programme's ratings are in line with BAGL's senior unsecured National Long and Short-term ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES The expected programme and issue ratings are linked and therefore sensitive to a change in BAGL's National Long-term rating. BAGL's other ratings are as follows: Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'A-'; Outlook Negative Local currency Long-term IDR: 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: 'F2' National Long-Term Rating: 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(zaf)' Viability Rating 'bbb' Support Rating '1' Contact: Primary Analyst Redmond Ramsdale Director +971 4 424 1202 Fitch Ratings Limited Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 and 1806 Media City, PO Box 502030 Dubai Secondary Analyst Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 20 3530 1618 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities", dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.