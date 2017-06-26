(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Banijay Group
SAS a 'B+(EXP)'
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) with a Stable Outlook.
Fitch has assigned
a rating of 'BB(EXP)'/'RR2' to Banijay's senior secured debt.
Banijay has an
experienced management team that has maintained cost discipline
during the
expansion of non-scripted content. Non-scripted content is
exposed to shifts in
consumer sentiment, but Banijay has demonstrated ability to
adapt to these
trends, including through customer diversification, with success
in renewing
shows for multiple seasons and in syndicating them to multiple
countries.
The expected rating is constrained by the company's high
leverage, more limited
size than its peers, and the low monetisation of its back
catalogue through
Banijay Rights. If Banijay continues to attract talented
producers that
understand the local market and to expand its geographic reach,
its rating will
benefit.
The final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final
documents conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Independent TV Producer: Banijay is the fourth-largest
producer of TV
content and the largest independent producer globally. The
success of scripted
dramas such as "Versailles" and the rapid growth of over-the-top
(OTT) platforms
such as Netflix is leading to additional content demand across
the industry.
However, the cost of production and the length of development
mean there is
limited ability to produce new scripted content. Banijay's focus
on non-scripted
content, which can be produced and delivered quickly.
Greater Scale and Diversification: The recent acquisition of
Zodiak has expanded
the production of scripted shows. Including the pending
Castaway transaction,
scale has improved significantly, with revenue and EBITDA more
than doubling.
The mergers have also enhanced Banijay's library in scripted and
non-scripted
content and added greater geographical diversification. Banijay
plans to
increase scripted content to up to 20% of sales over the medium
term. This has
the potential to increase the need for working capital as a
scripted show can
take up to two years to produce and some offsets, such as tax
credits, are only
received at the end of production.
Consistent FCF Generation Despite Earn-Outs: Banijay's business
is free cash
flow (FCF) positive; capex is low due to its asset-light
operating model. Fitch
expects funds from operations (FFO) margins to fall to around 7%
through the
rating horizon from above 9% in 2016 due to higher interest
expense following
the refinancing. We forecast consistently positive FCF, which
will be needed to
finance over EUR100 million in earn-out payments in 2017 and
2018, but we expect
cash balances to grow thereafter.
Renewals Mitigate Business Cycle Risk: The risk of shows not
being renewed and
the potential for decreased demand among broadcast networks or
OTTs due to the
business cycle is mitigated by the success Banijay has had in
renewing its
existing shows and distributing them in additional geographies.
The development
of Banijay Rights after the Zodiak acquisition should improve
the company's
ability to monetise its back catalogue and further enhance
revenue visibility.
Above-Average Recoveries: Fitch uses a bespoke recovery approach
for credits
whose IDR is 'B+' or below. For Banijay, Fitch uses a
going-concern approach
where it assumes post-restructuring EBITDA is 25% below its 2017
forecast
EBITDA, a 5.5x distressed multiple, and 10% of going-concern
enterprise value is
deducted for administrative claims. Fitch also assumes that the
revolving
credit facility (RCF), term loan and senior secured note are
pari passu and that
the RCF would be fully drawn upon default. Fitch therefore
assigns a Recovery
Rating of 'RR2' to the senior secured debt with recoveries
between 70% and 90%.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Banijay is the leading independent TV production studio and the
fourth largest
globally. Its primary competitors are EndemolShine Group, ITV
Studios,
FremantleMedia and All3Media. It has a greater proportion of
unscripted content
than its peers, although the acquisition of Zodiak increases its
exposure to
scripted content.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- revenue growth trending towards 6% in 2019;
- EBITDA margin stable at 11.5%;
- increased demand for working capital due to the shift towards
producing
scripted content;
- over EUR100 million in payments for earn-outs and put options
between 2017 and
2019.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-FFO net adjusted leverage trending below 4x
-FFO fixed charge coverage above 3.5x
-Increased scale with sales above EUR1 billion, improved mix
between
non-scripted and scripted content and further development of the
digital
strategy
-Successful development of the Banijay Rights business and
expansion into
additional geographies
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-FFO net adjusted leverage trending above 5x
-FFO fixed charge coverage below 3x
-Inability to turn around the businesses in Spain and Germany
-Failure to renew leading shows and delays in the development of
the digital
strategy
LIQUIDITY
Satisfactory Liquidity: Banijay has comfortable liquidity, with
EUR73 million in
cash on balance sheet for 2016, consistently positive FCF, a
EUR35 million RCF
once the transaction is completed and modest working-capital
swings. Fitch
believes that the transition to a greater proportion of scripted
content will
increase the need for working capital, but Banijay's liquidity
is sufficient to
meet those needs.
Contact:
Supervisory Analyst
Brendan Condon
Director
+44 20 3530 1599
Primary Analyst
Roman Schorr
Associate Director
+49 69 7680 76 137
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 20 June 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Operating leases
were capitalised
with a multiple of 8x, financial debt increased by for EUR18.4
million due to
adjustments for factoring and the shareholder loan was not
included in the
quantum of debt.
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in the
Master Criteria,
this action was informed by information from both the rating
advisor and the
management team including a management presentation and draft
legal
documentation.
Media Relations: Adrian Simpson, London, Tel: 203 530, Email:
adrian.simpson@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
