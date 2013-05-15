Fitch Assigns Bavarian Sky Europe S.A., Compartment 1 Switzerland Final Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Bavarian Sky Europe S.A., Compartment 1 Switzerland here LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bavarian Sky Europe S.A., Compartment 1 Switzerland a final rating as follows: CHF 220,500,000 class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable The rating is based on Fitch's assessment of the origination and servicing procedures of BMW (Schweiz) AG (BMWS, not rated) in its capacity as originator and servicer for the transaction, the agency's expectations of future asset performance in the light of the current economic environment in Switzerland, Fitch's assessment of the portfolio exposure to residual value (RV) risk, the available credit enhancement (CE) and the transaction's legal structure. The ratings address timely payment of interest and payment of principal by the final maturity date in accordance with the transaction documents. TRANSACTION CHARACTERISTIC: This transaction securitises Swiss auto lease receivables originated by BMWS, a wholly owned subsidiary of BMW AG, and granted to commercial and private customers. The transaction refinances lease instalments and RV. The deal has a three-year revolving period, during which the issuer will acquire additional lease receivables from the seller. This is the originator's first-time securitisation. Notes are denominated in Swiss francs and pay a fixed interest rate. CE for the class A notes is equivalent to 27.5% at closing. It is provided by overcollateralisation and a cash reserve of CHF3m which shall not amortise as long as assets are outstanding. The reserve provides liquidity support to the structure and is available to cover principal payments if notes remain outstanding after the full redemption of the asset balance. In addition, the transaction benefits from initial excess spread of 4.8% p.a. The issuer, Bavarian Sky Europe S.A., is a limited liability special-purpose company incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg. KEY RATING DRIVERS The securitisation comprises the RV component of the leases which could increase up to 60% of the discounted outstanding balance during the revolving period. Dealers are obliged to pay the contractual RV to the issuer. However, a dealer default will expose the issuer directly to RV losses. Leases are currently originated through about 90 BMWS-franchised dealers among which the RV risk is concentrated among the top 10%. RV risk is the main loss driver in the transaction. Fitch assumed an RV loss severity of 41.5% and a dealer default rate of 90% in 'AAAsf', resulting in an expected RV loss of about 18% after considering default assumptions. Fitch assumed default and recovery base cases of 3.2% and 68% respectively on the instalments, based on a sub-pools analysis and an assumed migration of the pool to a 'worst case' sub-pool composition (based on the replenishment limits) during the revolving period. The transaction features a three-year revolving period, which is longer than anticipated in Fitch's criteria. The review of replenishment criteria and performance triggers has provided some comfort to the agency. Furthermore, to consider potential portfolio deterioration, a worst case pool - rather than the actual portfolio - has been assumed in the quantitative analysis. RATING SENSITIVITIES Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults: Original Rating: 'AAAsf' Increase base case defaults by 10%: 'AAAsf' Increase base case defaults by 25%: 'AAAsf' Increase base case defaults by 50%: 'AA+sf' Expected impact upon the note rating of decreased recoveries: Original Rating: 'AAAsf' Reduce base case recovery by 10%: 'AAAsf' Reduce base case recovery by 25%: 'AAAsf' Reduce base case recovery by 50%: 'AA+sf' Expected impact upon the note rating of increased market value stress: Original Rating: 'AAAsf' Increase Market Value Stress by 10%: 'AAAsf' Increase Market Value Stress by 25%: 'AA+sf'' Increase Market Value Stress by 50%: 'AAsf' Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults, market value stress and decreased recoveries: Original Rating: 'AAAsf' Increase default base case and market value stress by 10%; reduce recovery base case by 10%: 'AA+sf' Increase default base case and market value stress by 25%; reduce recovery base case by 25%:'AAsf' Increase default base case and market value stress by 50%; reduce recovery base case by 50%: 'A+sf' A new issue report report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Dr. Georgy Kharlamov Associate Director +49 69 7680 76263 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 1 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Anna Martinez Analyst +44 20 3530 1560 Committee Chairperson Susanne Matern Senior Director +49 69 7680 76237 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The information and documentation used to assess the ratings was provided by BMWS. Applicable criteria: 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', June 2012; 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', July 2012; 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - Auto Residual Value Addendum', July 2012; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated May 2012; 'Servicing Continuity Risk Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated August 2011; are available at www.fitchratings.com. 