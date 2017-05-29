Fitch Assigns 'BB-' Final Rating to Agung Podomoro Land's Bond

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to Indonesia-based property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk's (APLN, BB-/Stable) USD300 million seven-year 5.95% unsecured unsubordinated notes. The assignment of the final rating follows a review of the final documentation materially conforming to the draft documentation previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 22 May 2017. The notes are issued by APLN's wholly owned subsidiary APL Realty Holdings Pte Ltd and guaranteed by APLN and several of its subsidiaries. The notes are rated at the same level as APLN's 'BB-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) because they constitute direct and unsubordinated obligations of the company. APLN expects to use part of the proceeds to refinance existing local-currency secured debt, which will free up more of its property portfolio from encumbrances. Therefore Fitch expects APLN's secured debt/EBITDA to remain below the 2.0x-2.5x threshold (2016 pro forma for bond issuance: 2.2x; 2017 forecast: 1.8x), the point beyond which Fitch considers unsecured creditor recoveries to be significantly affected. Fitch doesn't expect the enhanced issue size to materially impact APLN's 'BB-/Stable' Long-Term IDR because the company expects to substitute the planned drawdowns of local-currency bank debt for capex with the additional amount raised via the notes. Therefore we don't expect a material change to our initial forecast of APLN's net debt/adjusted inventory (leverage) of around 34%-35% in the next two years. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Investment Property Portfolio: APLN's investment property portfolio consists of 11 retail malls and one office building, as well as six hotels, which generated a combined recurring revenue of over IDR1.6 trillion in 2016, and is valued at IDR21.7 trillion (around USD1.6 billion). Recurring revenue from APLN's malls benefit from their mostly prime locations and strong footfall as a result of being located mostly within "superblocks" consisting of retail, commercial, hospitality and residential assets developed by APLN. Average mall occupancy was healthy at 85% in 2016, in spite of two of its larger properties - Kuningan City and Baywalk Mall - undergoing strategic changes to its tenant profile. The tenant risk in APLN's malls is well dispersed, with the 10 largest tenants accounting for 16.4% of mall revenue in 2016. Lease tenors were four to five years on average, and provide good revenue visibility. APLN has a further four malls and two five-star hotels in the pipeline, which the company expects will be commissioned in the next three years and to boost recurring revenue. Recurring revenue covered APLN's net interest costs by 2.7x in 2016, and Fitch expects this to improve to 3.0x-3.3x over the next two years. Fitch adds dividends received from associates and deducts minority interests' share of the profit when calculating the recurring revenue coverage ratio. Presales to Grow in 2017: We expect APLN's property sales to improve to around IDR4 trillion-5 trillion in 2017, supported by its geographical and product diversity. Our expectations are driven by improving demand for property purchases, following the government's fairly successful tax amnesty programme that concluded in March 2017 and regulatory measures to reignite the property market. We expect APLN's property sales to benefit from the strategic positioning of its assets, as well as its sales diversity across products and customer segments. In 2016, 38% of APLN's property sales were from the low-income customer segment, up from 14% in 2015. Demand from customers in this segment is more resilient to downturns because it is driven by first-time homebuyers rather than upgraders or property investors. Moderate Financial Profile: APLN has historically maintained a modest financial profile, with leverage defined as net debt /adjusted inventory at 33% in 2016 and 27% in 2015. We expect leverage to increase marginally to around 34%-35% over the next two years, driven mostly by the expansion of the investment property and hotel portfolio. APLN has a limited number of joint-ventures that provide a limited risk of structural subordination to its creditors - but this stems mainly from its industrial estates, which it is likely to dispose of in the next two years. Pluit City Risks: The development of APLN's "Pluit City" project involving the reclamation of an island off the coast of Jakarta was halted in May 2016 by the Environment Ministry, which called for a review of the environmental impact in relation to the proposed National Capital Integrated Coastal Development plan. APLN had presold around IDR5 trillion worth of property in this project at the time it had to be halted, and had collected over IDR2 trillion of advances from customers. The company expects to receive the approval to continue with the project in the near term, and has provided for capex of around IDR400 billion for 2017. However, Fitch has excluded future sales from this project from our rating case - given the significant uncertainty around the legal proceedings. The company says this project is potentially worth a further IDR5 trillion in sales over the medium term. In the event that APLN is unable to restart the development of this project in a timely manner, there is a risk that the company may have to refund the advances it had collected. We estimate APLN's leverage to rise to 46% in a worst-case scenario where the company has to borrow to issue the refund, from 33% in 2016. There is a further risk that APLN may not be able to recover the IDR2 trillion of costs already spent on the island development. DERIVATION SUMMARY APLN compares well with other 'BB-' rated Indonesian property developers, such as PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk (PWON, BB-/Stable) and PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk (BSD, BB-/Stable). APLN has a more geographically diverse property development business than BSD, although BSD's scale of operations is much larger than that of APLN. APLN's investment property and hotel portfolio has a similar number of assets as BSD, but APLN has a higher mix of high-end assets which benefit from stronger demand. PWON has a similar development scale as APLN, and a more geographically concentrated project profile. PWON's investment property portfolio has a higher mix of high-end assets than APLN, but exhibits higher asset concentration. All three companies have similar levels of leverage. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Annual presales of between IDR4 trillion-IDR5 trillion in 2017 and 2018 - Recurring revenue of IDR1.9 trillion and IDR2.2 trillion, respectively, in 2017 and 2018 - No incremental presales from the Pluit City project; Pluit City capex limited to around IDR400 billion in 2017 - Investment property and hotel capex of around IDR900 billion in 2017 and IDR700 billion in 2018 RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action We do not expect any positive rating action in the next two years, given the smaller scale of APLN's investment property and hotel portfolio compared with higher-rated international peers. Over the longer term, the following may lead to positive rating action: - Growth in investment properties and hotel assets such that recurring revenue increases to more than IDR3 trillion, with the five largest properties accounting for less than 50% of recurring revenue - Recurring revenue net interest cover ratio sustained above 4.5x - Net debt / adjusted inventory sustained below 30% Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Recurring revenue net interest cover ratio sustained below 3.0x - Net debt / adjusted inventory sustained higher than 40% LIQUIDITY Strong Profile Supports Liquidity: We expect APLN's cash reserves and available committed but undrawn credit facilities to fall marginally short of 2017 debt maturities and our estimates of negative FCF. However, we believe APLN's strong operating profile as one of the leading property developers in Indonesia, its established track record and asset quality support access to domestic banks and capital markets. In addition, the proposed US dollar unsecured notes, if successful, will boost liquidity by refinancing near-term maturities and lowering the cost of debt. Property developers also have a degree of flexibility to limit land purchases and development capex on landed housing during periods of weak demand, which also supports liquidity during downturns. Contact: Primary Analyst Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd One Raffles Quay South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Secondary Analyst Bernard Kie Associate Director +6221 2988 6815 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 8256 0325 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 17 May 2017 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 21 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001