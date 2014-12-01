Fitch Assigns 'BB-(EXP)' to Logan Property's Proposed USD Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)' to China-based homebuilder Logan Property Holdings Company's (BB-/Stable) proposed notes denominated in US dollars. Logan plans to use the note proceeds to refinance existing onshore borrowings. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The notes are rated at the same level as Logan's senior unsecured debt rating as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. KEY RATING DRIVERS Established Market Position: Logan's ratings reflect its established business position with contracted sales of CNY13.2bn in 2013 (1H14: CNY5.54bn), and strong execution ability in large-scale mass-market residential developments in key cities where it operates. About 66% of Logan's existing land bank is located in Huizhou, Nanning and Shantou, where Logan has been ranked among the top five developers by sales value in the past three years. Logan will continue to use its strong track record in these locations to expand over the medium term. Large Land Bank Gives Flexibility: Logan's large land bank of 12.8 million square metres (sqm) that it purchased at an average cost of below CNY1,200/sqm is sufficient for five to six years' worth of sales. This large low-cost land reserve, gives the company operational flexibility in terms of land purchases over the medium term. The leeway is especially important at a time when land prices are rising rapidly. Stable Margins: As land costs increase over time, Fitch expects the company's overall EBITDA margin to be sustained at above 25% (1H 2014: 24%) as lower margins from its fast-churn projects would be balanced by stronger profit margins from projects with low land cost. Logan also reaps some savings by using its in-house construction arm. Balance Sheet Supports Moderate Expansion: Logan's net debt/adjusted inventory is healthy at 30% as at 1H14 (end-Dec 2013: 33%). Logan's leverage may increase to beyond 40% at end-2014 following its acquisition of seven new land parcels in January-October 2014. Fitch expects it to drop below 40% over the medium term, assuming Logan slows down its pace of acquisition in 2015 and maintains healthy sales performance. Manageable Single Project Exposure: Although plots in Huizhou make up about 40% of Logan's land bank, sales from its main project, Logan City (Huizhou), will be spread out over several years and likely remain below 25% of Logan's total annual sales. In addition, the low land cost of CNY220/ sqm for Logan City (Huizhou), compared with the average selling price (ASP) of CNY6,300/ sqm, provides a comfortable buffer against price corrections and potential competition from nearby projects. High Exposure in Guangdong: Logan's rating is constrained by its concentration in Guangdong province, which accounts for more than 70% of its sales and land bank. This increases its susceptibility to changes in the local economy and policies. Its exposure to smaller cities may leave it vulnerable to higher price volatility; however this is partially mitigated by the company's strong profit buffer due to the low cost of its land and products that target first-home buyers and upgraders. Due to its proximity to Shenzhen and to a lesser extent Guangzhou, Logan City (Huizhou) also targets end-users from these first-tier cities in Guangdong province. Large Projects May Lengthen Cash Cycle: Logan's strategy is to secure large parcels of land outside the city centre to tap demand from urbanisation in China. The success of these projects hinges on the continuation of the urbanisation trend and demands a longer cash cycle. Low land costs for these projects, Logan's healthy leverage, and cash flow from the company's fast-churn projects will mitigate some of this risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - EBITDA margin sustained below 25% - Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 40% - Contracted sales / total debt sustained below 1.0x - Sustained decline in contracted sales from current levels Positive: No positive rating action is expected unless Logan is able to substantially increase its scale and diversify outside Guangdong province without compromising its financial metrics. Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research: "Rating Chinese Homebuilders", dated 15 October 2012 "2015 Outlook: China Homebuilding", dated 24 November 2014 