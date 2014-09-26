Fitch Assigns 'BBB' IDR to Global Atlantic Financial Life Limited; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Global Atlantic Financial Life Limited (GAFLL). The Rating Outlook is Stable. GAFLL is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company and a 99.8%-owned subsidiary of Global Atlantic Financial Group (GAFG). GAFLL is the holding company for all of GAFG's life insurance and annuity businesses. Primary insurance subsidiaries include Commonwealth Annuity and Life Insurance Company (CALIC), Accordia Life Insurance Company, First Allmerica Insurance Company, Commonwealth Annuity and Life Reinsurance Company (Commonwealth Re) and Forethought Life Insurance Company (Forethought). KEY RATING DRIVERS GAFLL's ratings reflect the group's strong operating performance, strong risk-adjusted capitalization and high credit quality investment portfolio. The ratings also consider execution risk tied to the integration of two large acquisitions completed over the past year and aggressive organic growth plans in the individual annuity market. Fitch views GAFG's near-term financial flexibility as somewhat constrained given increased financial leverage, somewhat limited access to external equity capital given its status as a privately held company, and modest 2014 organic statutory earnings generation prospects. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the company will maintain strong profitability and capitalization in line with rating expectations, and will make progress toward the successful integration of its two large transactions and a more diverse business profile. Over the past year, GAFG completed the acquisition of Forethought Financial Group, which has a well-established position in the pre-need life insurance market and a growing individual annuity business, and the life insurance business of Aviva USA. While management has experience and a good track record acquiring and running off in-force blocks of life insurance and annuity businesses, the large scale of these acquisitions present heightened integration challenges. Favorably, Fitch believes these transactions will improve GAFG's economies of scale, diversify its earnings and risk profile and provide new business capabilities. The capital adequacy of GAFG's insurance subsidiaries exceeds current rating expectations. Fitch estimates the combined risk-based capital (RBC) ratio of the group's four primary U.S. operating companies to be in excess of 400% at June 30, 2014. The company has targeted a minimum RBC ratio of 400%. Fitch expects GAFG to maintain financial leverage in the 20%-25% range, which is in line with rating expectations. At June 30, 2014, the company reported financial leverage at 22%. Outstanding debt at June 30, 2014 consists of a $300 million secured term loan and $150 million in unsecured debt, and $91 million of subordinated debt of GAFG's property casualty operation that will be repaid upon its sale. The company's total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio is high at 1.0x. Reserve financing is the primary driver of the high TFC. This ratio is a non-risk-based leverage measure that expands on the traditional measures of financial leverage to include all forms of operating debt. During periods of market disruptions and lost access to capital market funding, such operational and off-balance-sheet commitments can be a direct source of vulnerability to an insurer. GAFG has produced strong GAAP profitability measures as seen in double-digit returns on equity and strong returns on assets. GAFLL reported net income of $130 million and return on equity (ROE) was 18.4% through the first six months of 2014. Fitch expects run-rate GAAP ROE to approximate 15% in both 2014 and 2015. Combined statutory net income from U.S. operating subsidiaries through the six months ended June 30, 2014 totaled $146 million and Bermuda-based Commonwealth Re reported $117 million. Statutory related profitability has also been strong but can be more volatile when reinsurance transactions are present. Recent acquisitions are expected to bring increased diversity to operating results. Based on the company's strong earnings profile, Fitch expects GAAP interest coverage (operating basis) to be in the 8x-10x range over the near term. Fitch expects the primary source for debt servicing in 2014 will be cash at the holding company, which was approximately $250 million at June 2014. Additional sources in 2015 include intercompany surplus notes interest, fees and dividends from Bermuda-based subsidiary Commonwealth Re, and U.S.-based life insurance companies. Regulatory approval of dividends paid to the holding company from the U.S. insurance subsidiaries is currently required due to negative unassigned statutory surplus position at the lead company, CALIC. Fitch notes that CALIC has received approvals in recent years for extraordinary dividends based in part on its strong capital and consistent earnings. GAFG's exposure to risky assets (defined as below investment-grade bonds, troubled mortgages and real estate and alternative investments) is low at 67% of total adjusted capital for June 30, 2014 versus 87% at year-end 2013 for the life industry aggregate. Credit-related investment losses have been very low. Fitch expects this favorable performance to continue in 2014. The company invests primarily in investment-grade securities with a focus on closely matching liability cash flows. GAFG does not invest in high-yield corporate, emerging markets, alternative asset, or private placements. The investment portfolio is composed of approximately 40% corporate bonds and an above-average allocation of 40% to structured securities, in particular CLOs and non-agency residential mortgage-based securities (RMBS). RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade: --Material unexpected issues arising from the Aviva USA and/or Forethought transactions; --Deterioration in operating performance, resulting in a decline in ROE to single digits for four consecutive quarters; --A decline in RBC below 350%; --Increase in financial leverage above 28%; --Decline in GAAP interest coverage ratio to below 6x on an operating income basis. The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade: --Material unexpected issues arising from the Aviva USA and/or Forethought transactions; --Deterioration in operating performance, resulting in a decline in ROE to single digits for four consecutive quarters; --A decline in RBC below 350%; --Increase in financial leverage above 28%; --Decline in GAAP interest coverage ratio to below 6x on an operating income basis. The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include maintaining a low M&A profile over the next year and a combination of the following: --Successful integration of Aviva USA life business and Forethought with results consistent with company projections; --Successful execution of business strategy following recent change in ownership; --Achieving new business growth while maintaining strong profitability; --No material change in core financial metrics. Fitch assigns the following rating: Global Atlantic Financial Life Limited - IDR of 'BBB', Stable Outlook. 