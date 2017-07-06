(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Central Plaza
Limited's USD100 million 3.7% senior notes due 2020 a final
rating of 'BBB'. The
notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
International Financial
Center Property Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Beijing
Capital Land Ltd.
(BCL; BB+/Stable), which is in turn a 54.5% directly owned
listed subsidiary of
Beijing Capital Group Company Limited (BCG; BBB/Negative).
The notes are rated at the same level as BCG's senior unsecured
rating, as BCG
has granted a keepwell and liquidity support deed and a deed of
equity interest
purchase undertaking to ensure that the issuer and guarantor
have sufficient
assets and liquidity to meet their respective obligations for
the senior notes.
The proceeds of the notes will be used mainly to meet BCL's
refinancing needs
and to pay the interests of current indebtedness.
Fitch's Negative Outlook on BCG reflects our belief that
leverage will continue
to rise, as well as the weak interest coverage on the holding
company (holdco)
level as of end-2016. The infrastructure segment leverage has
deteriorated over
the last 12 months due to the inclusion of the new subway,
Beijing's subway Line
14. The property segment has remained highly leveraged
regardless of the
development of the holdco's land in Daxing, a 3 million square
metre (sqm) piece
of land directly held by the holdco in Beijing's suburban
district. Development
of Daxing is likely to provide a weaker buffer than Fitch had
previously
expected due to the timing lag of cash upstream to the holdco.
Fitch will take
negative rating action if BCG fails to generate sufficient cash
inflow from the
holdco's land so that BCG's ratio of dividend and interest
income to interest
expense remains below 1.2x.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Environment Protection Leverage Deterioration: BCG's subsidiary,
Beijing Capital
Co. Ltd. (BCC), continues to operate the core environmental
protection business
for BCG. BCC has had a high capex and acquisition programme
since 2014 due to
its expansion in the waste-management business. BCC's free cash
flow (FCF)
remained negative in 2016 despite a lower capex of around CNY4.5
billion in
2016, which was lower than the CNY6 billion in both 2014 and
2015. We believe
BCC's FCF will remain negative in the next three years as
operating cash flow
generation lags capex by two to three years - due to the
construction period for
projects. Fitch expects BCC's FFO-adjusted net leverage to be
sustained above
12x in the expansion phase, putting pressure on BCG's standalone
rating. The
segment credit profile is commensurate with a high 'B' rating.
Weak, Unstable Interest Coverage: The holdco's ratio of
dividends to interest
expense remained below 1x in 2015 because the holdco's total
debt increased by
more than CNY6 billion. The ongoing disposal of non-core assets
helps to reduce
total debt and hence interest expense, but Fitch does not expect
cash flow from
the disposal to uphold the ratio. However, BCG could generate
enough cash flow
to deleverage if it successfully develops its 3 million sqm
Daxing land and 38
million sq m of land in the Beijing-Tianijn-Hebei region.
Daxing Asset Realisation Credit Positive: BCG launched the
Meilanwan social
housing project in Daxing in 2016. The project accounts for less
than 10% of the
Daxing land area, and is likely to generate more than CNY5
billion in revenue.
The deduced land valuation from the Meilanwan project is
considerably higher
than our previous estimate.
Fitch continues to assess BCG's property segment on a
consolidated basis. Our
expectation of the decline in this sector's leverage (as
measured by net
debt/adjusted inventory) to less than 50% for the next three
years supports
BCG's ratings. A higher valuation of the Daxing land is a main
driver as BCL,
whose standalone credit profile is assessed at 'B+', saw little
change in its
2016 leverage at 67.8% compared with 65.2% (restated) in 2015,
and its
deleveraging may not be likely in 2017. Lack of improvement in
the credit
profile of BCG's property segment may pressure its ratings.
Stable Infrastructure: BCG's Beijing MTR Co., Ltd (Beijing MTR)
has started
consolidating revenue from its Line 14 subway investment in 2016
under its
franchising contract with the Beijing government. The CNY13
billion capex for
Line 14, initially funded by Beijing Infrastructure Investment
Co Ltd
(A+/Stable), will be repaid mostly with debt funding in
2016-2017. At the same
time, Beijing MTR has started its Line 16 subway investment.
Fitch expects
Beijing MTR's leverage to rise due to its large capex, but to
remain manageable,
with EBITDA interest coverage of above 3x.
Leverage at BCG's Tianjin Beijing Expressway Co., Ltd remains
high, with an
FFO-adjusted net leverage above 12x at end-2015. This has
dragged down the
infrastructure segment's overall credit profile. BCG is
considering
restructuring the segment's assets as part of its ongoing
deleveraging
initiative. Fitch assesses the infrastructure segment's credit
profile in line
with a low 'BBB' category.
Moderate Government Support: BCG's ratings continue to benefit
from a two-notch
uplift due to its moderately strong linkage with the Beijing
municipal
government. BCG acts as an aggregator of private capital to be
channelled
towards investment in public goods, such as subways,
environmental facilities
and primary land development in the greater Beijing region, as
well as financial
services - such as government-guaranteed loans for Beijing's SME
and agriculture
businesses.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
BCG's standalone credit profile assessment at 'BB+'/Negative is
based on the
weighted-average credit profile of BCG's three core business
segments: property,
infrastructure and environment protection. The standalone rating
encompasses a
high 'BB' category consolidated property segment (including
Daxing and Tianjin
land directly held by BCG, as well as BCL), a low 'BBB' category
infrastructure
segment, and a high 'B' category environment-protection segment.
BCG's final rating pf 'BBB'/Negative includes a two-notch uplift
based on a
bottom-up approach in accordance with Fitch's Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
criteria; reflecting its moderately strong operational and
strategic linkage
with the Beijing municipal government. The government linkage is
comparable with
Beijing Capital Development Holding (Group) Co., Ltd.
(BBB-/Stable) which also
received a two-notch uplift, but is less than the three notches
applied to
Beijing Automotive Group Co Ltd (BAIC Group, BBB+/Stable) -
because the auto
industry is a pillar industry and BAIC Group is Beijing's
largest tax-payer and
employs over 100,000 people, the majority being local residents.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- the same assumptions as for BCL's rating case
- Beijing MTR's revenue to increase by 40% in 2016; Line 14's
CNY13 billion
capex to be paid off mostly by debt in 2017
- BCC's revenue to drop by 10% in 2016. Capex sustained above
CNY6 billion in
2017-2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- holdco's land failing to generate sustainable cash inflow, so
that BCG's ratio
of dividend and interest income to interest expense remains
below 1.2x (2015:
0.4x)
- further deterioration of the credit profiles of BCG's three
core subsidiaries
Positive: The Negative Outlook on BCG's IDR may be revised to
Stable if the
above factors do not materialise within 12 months.
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: Fitch expects BCG to have sufficient
liquidity to service
its interest expenses at the holdco level, given CNY57 billion
in undrawn
committed bank facilities as of end-March 2017. The dividends
continue to be
lower than the interest expenses at the holdco level, although
BCG has bank
facilities and lending to subsidiaries that it can call back to
meet its
liquidity needs. The major use of funds other than for debt
servicing would
apply in the event of acquisitions. Such acquisitions are
usually discussed at
length with the banks and Beijing SASAC to ensure funding is in
place before the
whole acquisition goes ahead.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates - Effective from 27
September 2016
to 10 March 2017 (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
