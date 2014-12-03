Fitch Assigns BlueBay High Income Loan Fund 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: BlueBay High Income Loan Fund here LONDON/PARIS, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned BlueBay High Income Loan Fund a 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by BlueBay Asset Management LLP (BlueBay). The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's disciplined, research-driven, transparent and collaborative investment process. BlueBay's identification and ownership of high-conviction trades is a differentiator in the industry. The rating is also supported by the depth of BlueBay's dedicated high yield (HY) and wider fixed-income resources. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fund Profile The fund is a sub-fund of a Luxembourg SICAV-SIF; therefore the fund is reserved for certain well-informed investors only, as defined under Luxembourg law. It was launched in November 2008 and had assets of EUR456m at end-October 2014. The fund aims to generate annual returns of 350bp above its benchmark - EURIBOR 3 Month - gross of fees, over a full credit cycle. Investment Process The investment process is research-driven and transparent, highly idea-generative and collaborative. Portfolio construction is on a bottom-up basis, driven by issuer research and relative value analysis. Portfolio managers overlay the portfolio's construction with strategic and tactical inputs and market technical factors. Resources Portfolio managers, Peter Higgins and Anthony Robertson, each have 18 years of investment experience, while Justin Jewell has 13 years. The fund benefits from the depth of BlueBay's HY and leveraged finance fixed-income resources, with a total of 35 staff who have an average of 13 years of industry experience. Track Record The fund has outperformed a customised peer group prepared by Fitch over the last three years, in combination with lower volatility than peers. However, Fitch's peer group is limited in size given the asset class and the fairly specialist nature of the fund types involved (Luxembourg SICAFs and Irish QIFs). Nonetheless, the observed performance indicates consistency with BlueBay's investment philosophy and style, notably the fairly low volatility, reflecting the fund's defensive positioning and risk management framework. Fund Manager Founded in 2001 and owned by the Royal Bank of Canada (AA/Stable/F1+), BlueBay is a specialist credit asset manager with assets under management of USD65.8bn as at end-September 2014 (USD7.5bn in HY credit). BlueBay has been investing in HY credit since 2002. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade. For example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals may result in the fund being placed 'Under Review' or downgraded. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com

Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN

Secondary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1388

Committee Chairman
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77

Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 16 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 