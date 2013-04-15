RPT-Fitch assigns Bupa Finance Plc's hybrid expected 'BBB(EXP)' rating

April 15 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Bupa Finance Plc’s (Bupa, ‘A-'/Stable) proposed fixed term subordinated notes an expected ‘BBB(EXP)’ rating. The final rating on the notes is contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received by Fitch.

The proposed hybrid notes will constitute direct, unsecured and subordinated obligations of Bupa. In the event of the winding-up of Bupa, the payment obligations are subordinated to the claims of Bupa’s senior creditors, but will rank at least pari passu with all other subordinated obligations of Bupa which constitute lower Tier 2 capital (issued prior to Solvency II Implementation) or Tier 2 capital (issued on or after Solvency II implementation) and will rank in priority to the claims of holders of: (i) undated Tier 2 securities;(ii) all obligations of Bupa which constitute Tier 1 capital and (iii) all classes of Bupa’s share capital.

These features are reflected in the BBB’ rating, which is two notches down from Bupa’s ‘A-’ Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), reflecting the notes increased loss severity and heightened risk of non-performance relative to the senior obligations.

Although the proposed hybrid legally ranks ahead of Bupa Finance Plc’s ‘BBB+’ rated existing GBP330m subordinated debt, it is effectively subordinated to it as the GBP330m hybrid is guaranteed by Bupa Insurance Ltd (BIL).

The notes do not qualify for any equity credit as they do not meet Fitch’s criteria with regards to Bupa having full discretion to defer coupons for at least five years.

This approach is in accordance with Fitch’s criteria, “Treatment and Notching of Hybrid in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis” dated 13 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Strong Debt Protection Measures:

Fitch expects Bupa’s lease-, hybrid-, restricted cash- and interest income-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR to increase in 2013 following its announcements to acquire Lux Med Group for GBP325.5m (completed in Q213), Dental Corporation for GBP244m plus GBP80m of debt, and the Aged Care operations of Innovative Care Ltd in Australia (completed in Q113). However, the rise in leverage is expected to leave Bupa with some headroom within its current ‘A-’ rating.

Increasing Diversification:

The recent acquisitions will lead to a slight improvement in geographic and product diversification for Bupa.

Commitment to Current Ratings:

Bupa has a track record of managing its operations conservatively. It is committed to keeping credit protection measures in line with its ‘A-’ Long-Term IDR.

BIL UK Market Leader:

BIL is the UK’s leading provider of medical insurance, with an estimated 41% market share at end-2011 (end-2010: 42%), ahead of AXA PPP Healthcare Limited (‘AA-'/Stable) with an estimated market share of 22%-23%. Penetration of private medical insurance in the UK remains low, at around 12% in 2011.

International Presence:

Bupa’s ratings are supported by its strong market positions in its core private medical insurance markets of the UK, Australia and Spain. Furthermore, it benefits from geographical diversification in terms of markets, customers and fiscal incentives for private health insurance.

Ownership of Care Homes:

Bupa has an advantage over some of its major peers in that it owns about 80% of its care homes, and also has the financial power of the group. Bupa has an estimated 5% market share in the UK care homes market.

Care Homes Require Investments:

The care homes business on a standalone basis would be rated less highly than the insurance business as it is geographically less diversified and the running of care homes generally requires significant ongoing investment.

In Q412, Bupa refinanced its GBP0.9bn committed bank facility with a five-year GBP0.8bn committed bank facility. The company’s cash position (cash in excess over the minimum capital requirement for the key insurance businesses) amounted to GBP559m at end-2011.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: A change in adjusted net debt/EBITDAR to around 2.0x on a sustainable basis and EBITDAR net fixed-charge cover of around 5.0x, for example as a result of acquisitions.

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR below 1.0x on a sustainable basis and EBITDAR fixed charge cover of about 10x on a sustained basis.